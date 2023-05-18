SMITHFIELD – Club 44 is no more as of last Friday after construction crews razed the old-time vacant restaurant to make way for the entrance of a new development.
The site, located at 355 Putnam Pike, is slated to be the entrance of a proposed mixed-use development, Smithfield Village, on 27 acres behind the former club.
Demolition of Club 44 is integral to the development of Smithfield Village, as it will serve as a primary entrance.
Different plans came before the Planning Board in April from Sunn Builders for another development at 272 Putnam Pike, which proposes several retail businesses, a car wash and connecting residential units in Johnston.
With Club 44 gone, the entrance would share a light with the Sunn Builders development across the road in an effort to lessen traffic congestion, which is sure to pile up in this area no matter what with Smithfield Crossing just up the road.
During a January meeting, the Planning Board told Smithfield Village developers to demolish Club 44 in a timely manner. Board member Kenneth Orabona said the sooner the building came down, the better, calling the building “unsecured, unoccupied and definitely a hazard.”
Attorney Joelle Rocha, who represents owners Churchill and Banks and Stop & Shop, said in January that demolition would happen soon, mentioning asbestos being present at the site and adding to the timeline for safe demolition.
Plans for Smithfield Village were revived nearly 20 years after they were first proposed, one of the latest iterations calling for 124 residential units with 25 low-to-moderate-income housing units and a hotel.
Plans were put on hold in January when developers asked for a second one-year extension for the project’s development due to a lack of franchisee for the proposed hotel. Rocha added that the development is looking for new owners, which would likely mean more changes for Smithfield Village.
The project has faced some opposition from neighbors and Planning Board members concerned that the residential units would create traffic issues at the already busy intersection where Route 44 meets Esmond Street just past the ramps for I-295.
Developers proposed widening the turn onto Esmond Street off Route 44 to two lanes.
On the town’s SeeClickFix app, where residents can suggest locations in need of repair, resident J. Moretti in 2020 called Club 44 an eyesore that was overgrown with vegetation. Moretti said the town should mandate the property be cleaned up by the owner or hire someone to do it. The owner was notified and subsequently cleaned up the property.
