FOSTER — Sen. Gordon Rogers’ push to get rural cities and towns to join a coalition against the state’s potential legislation that would trump local zoning ordinances in favor of gaining low-to-moderate income housing is gaining traction.

During last Thursday’s meeting, the Foster Town Council drafted a resolution similar to that of Exeter, which urges the state government to reject changes suggested by the state Land Use Commission. Those changes would override local zoning restrictions to allow for high-density low-to-moderate housing in a shot to reach a 10 percent LMI housing stock in each town.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.