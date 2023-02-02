FOSTER — Sen. Gordon Rogers’ push to get rural cities and towns to join a coalition against the state’s potential legislation that would trump local zoning ordinances in favor of gaining low-to-moderate income housing is gaining traction.
During last Thursday’s meeting, the Foster Town Council drafted a resolution similar to that of Exeter, which urges the state government to reject changes suggested by the state Land Use Commission. Those changes would override local zoning restrictions to allow for high-density low-to-moderate housing in a shot to reach a 10 percent LMI housing stock in each town.
The resolution, sent to state and town leaders, including Rhode Island Speaker of the House Joseph Shekarchi, said that as a home rule community, housing issues can be best addressed and resolved by each municipality.
The Town Council unanimously agreed to send the resolution to the Statehouse and forwarded the resolution to all 38 municipalities in Rhode Island, urging them to do the same.
Rogers said Shekarchi did not like the message he and municipalities are sending regarding the potential legislation. Rogers said Shekarchi called the towns who are potentially forming a coalition to act in the interests of smaller, rural municipalities, “nimbys,” and discriminatory. Nimby is an acronym for “not in my backyard.”
Rogers said his idea for a rural coalition is gaining traction, and said he has meetings with Coventry, Exeter, East Greenwich, Glocester, Scituate, Smithfield and South Kingston in the upcoming weeks to discuss the potential legislation and a rural coalition. Rogers said in January that Richmond, Hopkinton and West Greenwich were also on board in combating the “oppressive state legislature.”
“They’re listening and paying attention,” Rogers said.
Earlier this month, Rogers spoke to the Town Council about the urgency to stop the state’s potential legislation. He said rural towns, such as Foster, do not have the same amenities as larger towns and cities, and should be offered solutions to the LMI problem, not have it forced down their throats.
The coalition would be similar to the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, which would pay dues to hire lobbyists to act in their interest at the Statehouse.
Rogers said rather than push restrictive and overreaching legislation, the rural coalition and state could work together to find solutions that work for smaller municipalities. That would include supporting infrastructure through transportation and loans to create business opportunities and jobs.
Rogers said without certain infrastructure in place, LMI housing residents will be at a disadvantage. Foster does not have public transportation or a shopping center for a person to walk to for groceries. He added that without public transportation, a person would find it difficult to hold a job in Foster without a personal vehicle.
“It’s time they start listening to us. It’s time to pay attention to what we’re saying instead of committees saying things we don’t want or need,” Rogers said.
Foster’s housing stock is currently 2 percent LMI, a fraction of the 10 percent state minimum. Rogers said without public transportation, the town should be given a waiver to have less LMI housing, and gradually increase the percentage as more amenities are provided by the town.
