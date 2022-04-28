LINCOLN – Despite neighbors’ protests, another round of roadwork has begun on Cobble Hill Road.
Some area residents had hoped that National Grid would postpone the work, since it’s been years since they’ve had a quiet summer on the street.
“We’d all just like one nice summer,” Joanmarie O’Neill told The Breeze last week. “We suffer from Cobble Hill being used as a cut-through as it is. All we’re asking for is a couple of months.”
Neighbors dealt with several years of construction on a new housing development on Cobble Hill Road, which started around 2014. They experienced additional delays, dust and noise last summer when Cobble Hill was repaved by the town.
“These roads were just done. We spent the last seven years with dirt and everything else in the air, and now we have to put up with this again,” said Steve Tedesco. “... it’s ridiculous.”
Lincoln has an ordinance requiring that whenever excavation is performed on a road that was resurfaced in the last five years, the responsible party must repair the full width of the street with a bituminous surface.
O’Neill said she and her neighbors were surprised last week to learn about National Grid’s plans to install a new gas main line on Cobble Hill so soon after the last round of work. She hoped the company would postpone the project until the fall.
The company started working on Cobble Hill last Thursday, April 21, to confirm the location of existing gas services and where the new line will cross over the existing gas mains.
“This test hole process will cause a minimal amount of dust and there will be noise between the trucks and machines associated with the process,” National Grid reported.
Last Friday, crews were expected to begin working at the corner of Lakeview and Cobble Hill, moving toward the Old Pike to avoid the school zone. Road sign boards have been placed at each end of the project route with messaging regarding “daytime road work” and warning travelers to “expect delays and detours.”
National Grid anticipates the job to take around 12 weeks to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.