LINCOLN – It’s shaping up to be another rough summer for Cobble Hill Road residents who have grown tired of endless construction there.
National Grid notified residents in the area last week of plans to install a new 8-inch distribution gas main line. The company said the line would supplement the existing natural gas system “to help meet current demand and future planned residential and business growth in northern Rhode Island.”
“We haven’t had a summer without construction in eight years,” said Joanmarie O’Neill, who says she misses the quiet peace of her yard.
O’Neill lives across the street from Louis Bachetti’s 22-home sub-development, and said she and other neighbors tolerated more than six years of construction on that neighborhood, including blasting and hammering of ledge.
Tranquility was restored to the country road for a short time when work wrapped up on the project, until last summer, when the town re-paved the crumbling roadway.
“We’d all just like one nice summer,” O’Neill said. “We suffer from Cobble Hill being used as a cut-through as it is. All we’re asking for is a couple of months.”
Steve Tedesco agreed, saying he’s not happy about the planned work.
“These roads were just done. We spent the last seven years with dirt and everything else in the air and now we have to put up with this again,” he said. “... it’s ridiculous.”
The project is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete. The project route will stretch from Old Louisquisset Pike onto Lakeview Avenue to Westwood Road and Parker Street to Route 126.
The work will occur during the day, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Cobble Hill Gas Project Facebook page managed by the company. To install the line, National Grid will saw-cut and open a trench along the route.
The company warned that travelers will experience lane restrictions and modified traffic patterns during the testing, surface excavation and trenching phases. All through-traffic will continue, but increased congestion is expected.
O’Neill and other neighbors say they are hoping National Grid will push the work to September, giving them a few months to enjoy their properties without the headaches of construction.
“My eyes haven’t stopped twitching,” said O’Neill. “The non-stop construction started eight years ago when I woke up to the sound of the dropping trees and my dogs screaming.”
She said she had a similar experience last summer, when they were warned of impending work on the road.
“They told us a month prior that they were coming and never came. Then one day at 7:30 a.m. they made a big rip through the whole street and all the neighbors came running out because they couldn’t get out of their driveways to get to work,” she said.
“I haven’t been able to open my windows since they started in 2014,” he said. “The dust and dirt, the year-round blasting, the pile-driver starting at 7 a.m.”
“How many times are we going to dig up roads to rip them up a year later to install gas or sewer? Why are we wasting money?” he asked, adding, “It just doesn’t make any sense. They just paved it last year,” noting that the new houses on Cobble Hill had their yards torn up three times last year to fix sewer issues.
On the upcoming gas line work, O’Neill said she would have liked to see construction start a few months ago.
“One hundred and twenty five people will be impacted by this work for at least three months. We haven’t had a summer off since 2016,” she said. “It doesn’t seem like a long time, but we’ve been going through this for years over here.”
O’Neill said she’s watched a few neighbors move away, disheartened by the changing landscape or the constant construction. She said she’s lived on Cobble Hill since 1968.
“I don’t want to go anywhere else,” she said. “I just want one summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.