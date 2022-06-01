PAWTUCKET – Neicy Coderre has formally announced her run for the City Council District 4 after she said she received overwhelming support from the community.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to give back to this community that has given me so much,” Coderre said in a news release. “After hearing from so many neighbors and friends from Ward 4, I look forward to connecting with even more people to show them why I am the right person to represent them.”
Coderre who serves in the R.I. Senate’s Office of the President of the Senate as an administrative assistant, says she has been heavily involved in the community and volunteered in a number of local and state races. She holds a degree in business administration and interior decoration obtained in the Dominican Republic.
“Pawtucket has changed over the years, and I love the diversity and the many cultures that call Pawtucket home,” she said. “I am excited to see all the economic development that is occurring in our city, especially along the river, along with the possibility of a brand new, state-of-the-art combined high school complex.”
“I am confident that I will be a strong voice to represent our ward and continue the progress in Pawtucket,” she added.
Coderre was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, where her parents owned a hardware store and were hardworking people who valued education and public service, she said. Coderre lives in a multifamily home on Angle Street with her husband Robert “Bob” Coderre and their blended family with five children.
