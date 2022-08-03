Neicy Coderre

Neicy Coderre takes a campaign trail selfie with Mayor Donald Grebien and a resident who stopped to chat. Opponent Shawn Kelly decided against submitting a campaign photo when given the opportunity.

PAWTUCKET – The City Council District 4 race has two newcomers seeking to replace departing one-term Councilor Alexis Schuette, guaranteeing turnover for the second time in two elections after long-time veteran Councilor John Barry III lost to Schuette.

Democrats Neicy Coderre and Shawn Kelly are chasing votes in the primary race to succeed Schuette as the district council member, each making their case to voters that they’re the best person to speak for the district.

