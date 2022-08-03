PAWTUCKET – The City Council District 4 race has two newcomers seeking to replace departing one-term Councilor Alexis Schuette, guaranteeing turnover for the second time in two elections after long-time veteran Councilor John Barry III lost to Schuette.
Democrats Neicy Coderre and Shawn Kelly are chasing votes in the primary race to succeed Schuette as the district council member, each making their case to voters that they’re the best person to speak for the district.
District 4 is located at the center of the city, covering neighborhoods along both sides of the river. Coderre was endorsed by the Ward 4 Committee.
Kelly is describing himself as an outsider of sorts, pointing out how Coderre is aligned with Mayor Donald Grebien in this winner-take-all primary.
“I’m running this campaign independently for the sole reason of being the blunt voice of the residents in 4,” he said. “As I just turned 50, I have no plans on moving or leaving the area or to seek higher office, my sole intent is to do a councilor’s job and represent the district. My opponent is posting photo op pictures with the mayor.”
The council is supposed to be the legislative branch to keep checks and balances on the executive branch, he said, adding that it’s suspicious to him that her intent is so out in the open, “but then again, I witnessed this firsthand in the District 6 special election last fall.”
Kelly, an Armistice Boulevard resident, helped run the campaign for Patricia DeDora-St. Germain, who ended up losing her special election race against eventual winner and Grebien ally Marlena Martins Stachowiak.
Coderre lives in a home on Angle Street with her husband Robert “Bob” Coderre and their blended family with five children.
Coderre said she’s excited about what she can bring to the table, responding to Kelly’s assertions by saying that district council members need to work well with the administration to get answers on neighborhood issues for their constituents. Grebien, she said, is a very team-oriented mayor, always trying to bring together members of the council and school board to address solutions as a group, and that’s the way it should be.
Coderre said she’s campaigning hard through local neighborhoods by sharing what qualifies her for the job. Some candidates in the past have wanted to get into all the national issues that aren’t related to the council’s work, she said, “but I’m here to make sure the trash is picked up, the streets are paved, the taxes are in line.” A coming new fire station will contribute much toward maintaining city services, said Coderre, and she looks forward to helping a city that’s started to see a resurgence continue to make progress.
She said while she may not have the number of years living in the district that Kelly has, as he’s pointing out, she has relevant experience pertinent to the job working in constituent services for the Rhode Island Senate’s Office of the President of the Senate.
Further, she said, the Coderre family she married into is full of people who know public service, including her husband, Bob, clerk of the court for the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal, his mom, former longtime State Rep. Elaine Coderre, and Bob’s brother Tom, someone who has held a number of positions in public service.
Coderre was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, where she notes that her parents owned a hardware store and were hardworking people who valued education and public service.
Kelly said his lifetime living mostly in the district helps him understand the needs and wants of District 4 residents. He mentioned how he’s been part of the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade Committee for years, responsible for the “rite of passage parade that marches down Walcott Street in the heart of Quality Hill.”
Currently the head of the Quality Hill Neighborhood Association, he said he’s held quarterly meetings with residents about concerns and ideas to improve the neighborhood.
“As councilor, I would introduce the same idea on the Oak Hill side of the district,” he said. “My opponent has been in Pawtucket a few years now.”
Asked to respond to that comparison, Coderre said that while she’s officially lived here for three years, she started dating her husband here more than a decade ago and spent much of her time here. She has also worked for the Rhode Island Senate for the past 12 years, addressing the concerns of constituents either by meeting with them directly or bringing in a senator to help get answers.
On the new Tidewater Landing soccer stadium-centered development, Kelly said he supports and wants riverfront development on the Taft and School Street side of the river, but not this stadium proposal in its currently-approved format, citing, among other concerns, the cost of the stadium growing by 47 percent, a 100-year lease that’s great for the developer, the tax increment financing zone that will peel off tax growth for a large area, and parking concerns that will prove to be a “nightmare for the Oak Hill area.”
He says people in the district he talks to don’t support the development of the stadium.
Coderre, meanwhile, said she’s walking between two and three hours almost every day, and nearly everyone she talks to supports the plan for the stadium and surrounding development. It’s easy to be a critic, she said, but the Tidewater site was a deeply contaminated site that is seeing millions upon millions of state and private dollars added to the investment Pawtucket is making in it. Kelly can talk about how it’s the mayor’s project, she said, but the truth is that dozens and dozens of people have been behind the planning and support for it, including the council, the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, and numerous others. The waterfront improvements will be incredible for the city and district, she said, including an “amazing vision” for serious office, residential, and retail development that has a lot of people excited.
Coderre said she does her door-to-door campaigning with a yellow notebook in hand, writing down every concern that residents bring to her. When she hears one concern, she said, she brings that to the next house and asks the resident there what they think about it and writes their response. She said she’s not just asking for support, she’s learning exactly what’s concerning to each person she meets.
“Instead of sitting on my porch and drinking, I’m talking to people,” she said, adding that she hasn’t seen Kelly do much actual door-to-door campaigning.
Kelly, who said he’s an IT system administrator in Providence, responded that this simply isn’t true, saying he’s been out walking since April.
“Tell her to wave next time,” he said in response to the comment about him sitting on his porch. He added that he’s heard from residents that Coderre’s husband does most of the talking when they’re meeting residents.
Coderre said her absolute favorite moment along the campaign trail was when she met a resident and he started talking to her in the Spanish he’d taught himself. He was such a fan of her ideas, she said, that he immediately went to write out a check donation to her campaign.
On a new unified high school, Kelly said he likes and supports the idea because Tolman and Shea High are antiquated and in desperate need of upgrades, but he’s concerned about traffic flow that would cripple the area daily and need to be addressed for his full support.
He said he still hasn’t seen an adequate parking plan for the stadium either.
Coderre said she knows the city is working hard on reconfiguring traffic to accommodate the high school, and she’s confident that task will be done in a satisfactory way. She said with the amount of money that would come back to the city for the high school, it would be foolish not to move forward and take it.
One thing she knows after growing up in a hardware store, said Coderre, is that old buildings require a lot of work, and it’s very expensive to repair issues when they arise. She said she believes it’s better to build a new high school than try to repair the old ones.
Issues that have come up often are the one of speeding on East Avenue and elsewhere in the district and illegal ATVs on local streets, said Coderre, a matter she’s brought up to the mayor and sees a number of potential solutions for. While she doesn’t view speed humps as the answer, she said, she could see a mix of new stop signs, signs that tell drivers the speeds they’re going, and other options.
Asked for specifics on what he would address as councilor, Kelly said it was would be the basic things district councilors address, such as trash. He said the biggest point of discussion with residents he speaks with continues to be the stadium and the investment that’s going into it, and while Coderre says she’s hearing almost all positive comments, Kelly said he’s heard almost all negative responses.
Also of utmost importance in the district councilor’s job of protecting quality of life, Coderre said, is addressing the ongoing issue of trash being left behind by the city’s private collection vendor, something she plans to work to address if elected council representative for the district.
