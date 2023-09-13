PAWTUCKET – Seed Café and Espresso Bar is now doing business in Suite 18 in the Still on Main mini mall at 250 Main St..
Owners Chris and Mandy Aubin said they couldn’t be happier to be part of the local business community, and so far things are going pretty well.
“The neighborhood has embraced us and local businesses have been frequenting,” said Chris.
Their participation in RI Food Fights, which won them the title for best iced coffee, provided great traction for people to find them, Chris said. Prior to opening on July 8, there was a soft opening in June.
“This was the first time doing anything like this,” Chris said. “We dabbled in sales, but never fully operated a business. The entrepreneurial side is a lot, there’s a ton of effort that goes into it.”
The vision for what Seed Café can be is something he says is evolving.
“Seed can be so much as it grows, no pun intended, and we want to see how far we can take it,” he said. So far, they are looking at menu expansion and to keep evolving by creating dishes or more interesting options for people.
Seed Café has coffee, food, and a small indoor plant store.
“Coffee and food has been a passion for Chris and my hobby turned to indoor planting during the pandemic, so we decided to combine the two,” Mandy said.
She said she is pretty well-versed in the plant realm, so she is able to also offer advice on how to care for plants including watering them and providing them sunlight. Since the café is on the lower level of the Still on Main, which has a low amount of light coming in, they mainly sell low-light plants that don’t require much sunlight.
“We have integrated grow lights or artificial sunlight into the space,” Mandy said. “We have an entire section like a bookshelf with little grow light strips underneath each bookshelf.” The hope is for customers to come in for a coffee, see a plant they like, and take it away as a gift or for themselves.
The couple decided to go with Borealis Coffee Company for their brew, and they say the company has been awesome to work with.
Their most popular drink so far is their caramel latte and they offered a salty sap latte as a special that did so well that it ended up on the regular menu. Their most popular food item is their bacon, egg, and cheeses on an English muffin, for which they offer different kinds of cheese, meats, veggies, and sauces made in-house.
“We also make our own cream cheese for our bagels,” Mandy said. What they’re mainly known for is their cold brew, which is made in-house through a 14-hr steeping process. “Our cold brew is pretty darn good,” Chris said. “We have multiple kinds of cold brew and another category of iced coffee called ‘Flash Ice’, which has less caffeine and uses hot water through coffee grounds over ice.”
He added, “I want (customers) to be satisfied with the experience in general and to be like ‘this was an incredible coffee and I want to come back,’” Chris said.
The Aubins want the food to be exceptional and they have been trying to use as many local farmers and companies as they can to ensure good quality.
“We bring this awesome vibe of plants and coffee, where people can linger and sit at the bar,” Chris said. “It’s a place where a community surrounds it, and that’s part of our mission.”
