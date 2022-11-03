SMITHFIELD – At the ribbon-cutting for the new Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop at 665 Douglas Pike, co-owner Fadi El-Ammar said he thought the trilogy of coffee, pizza and ice cream works so well in Cumberland, they copied and pasted the idea to Smithfield.
Dany Abounajem, who owns several other Coffee Connections with El-Ammar, said there are many more to come. El-Ammar said there are six Coffee Connections in the state, mostly owned by Abounajem.
El-Ammar said the Smithfield Coffee Connection aims for consistency and offers the same coffees, smoothies, breakfast meals, salads, wraps, sandwiches and sweet snacks the franchise is known to carry.
New to the Smithfield location is outdoor seating for 60 people, El-Ammar said. He said it is the new standard for all locations, including a drive-thru.
As for the Slice and Scoop, El-Ammar said the pair were inspired by the Coffee Connection on Mendon Road in Cumberland. He said they often watched people go from store in the plaza to store to grab a coffee, a slice of pizza, and finish with ice cream. Coffee Connection in Cumberland is sandwiched between Cumberland House of Pizza and The Keep ice cream shop.
“Pizza and ice cream are basically the second best things to coffee,” he said.
El-Ammar said the Slice side of the menu is focused on all Italian favorites, including slices of pizza, popular Italian sandwiches, pasta and more. There are specialty pizzas available by the slice or the whole pie, with the most popular being the bianca, an olive oil-based pizza with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, basil, Parmesan, oregano, fresh garlic, black pepper and garlic truffle seasoning.
Slice also features classic appetizers of house chips, and fries available with a variety of toppings from pulled pork with cheddar, ranch, BBQ sauce, onion crisps and chives, to fully loaded with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives or with mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil. It also has fried mozzarella, wings, lasagna, meatballs and chicken tenders.
For the Scoop section, El-Ammar said customers can order ice cream traditionally by the scoop, in classic sundaes, or a make-your-own sundae style with more than 20 types of toppings including gummies, cereal, fudge and more.
“Kids like the idea of creating something,” El-Ammar said.
Ice cream is brought in from Gifford’s Ice Cream of Maine.
Slice and Scoop is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Coffee Connection is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
