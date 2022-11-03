Town Councilor David Tikoian enjoys a slice
Buy Now

Town Councilor David Tikoian enjoys a slice at Slice and Scoop at the grand opening on Thursday. From left: owner Fadi El-Ammar, Tikoian, and owner Dany Abounajem.

 Breeze photo By Jacquelyn Moorehead

SMITHFIELD – At the ribbon-cutting for the new Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop at 665 Douglas Pike, co-owner Fadi El-Ammar said he thought the trilogy of coffee, pizza and ice cream works so well in Cumberland, they copied and pasted the idea to Smithfield.

Dany Abounajem, who owns several other Coffee Connections with El-Ammar, said there are many more to come. El-Ammar said there are six Coffee Connections in the state, mostly owned by Abounajem.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.