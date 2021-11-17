PAWTUCKET – This city didn’t realize what it had been missing when Jeanne Boyle arrived, say those who have worked with her in the four and a half years since.
Friends and colleagues past and present gathered in a going-away party rarely seen for someone working in local government, last Wednesday, Nov. 10, saying Boyle’s admirable and tireless service to the public, first in East Providence and later as Pawtucket’s commerce director, will be sorely missed.
After a career spanning nearly 40 years as a planning and economic development professional, Boyle announced her retirement.
“We appreciate all that she has done for our community and wish her the best for her future,” said Mayor Donald Grebien.
Pawtucket officials said Boyle has left a lasting legacy as commerce director, working on many projects, including the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project, the downtown “Super TIF” tax legislation, and the Conant Thread district and transit hub, all of which are destined to shape the future of the city.
Boyle was integral in earlier discussions to fix the plan to keep the Pawtucket Red Sox in the city, and despite the ultimate decision by the team to leave for Worcester, she is credited with helping to make the most of it, including guiding the stadium project.
“Through the Commerce Department and her leadership, the city also demonstrated its resourcefulness and resilience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by helping small businesses with the Pawtucket Business Development Corporation COVID-19 Relief Loan Program,” said officials in a tribute to Boyle.
When she first came aboard in Pawtucket, officials said she was being hired to lead Pawtucket’s economic development efforts, administer economic and job creation programs, and help in the attraction of new business and retention of existing businesses, all of which, they said upon her retirement, she’s done.
During her tenure as director of planning for the city of East Providence, and as executive director of the East Providence Waterfront District, she successfully secured millions of dollars in federal and state grant funds that led to major infrastructure improvements and job creation opportunities in East Providence, said officials.
She also oversaw the preparation and implementation of East Providence’s first comprehensive plan and several updates throughout her 27-year career.
“Her vision, enthusiasm and leadership is responsible for a large number of successful developments and expansion of industries that had significant quality of life and economic benefits to the city such as the Kettle Point development, Tockwotton on the Waterfront, Rumford Center, IGUS, Eaton Aerospace and the Forbes Street Solar Array project. Jeanne also served as acting city manager for the city.”
Boyle has held a number of positions throughout her career including president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Planning Association, along with a record of service on several regional and state boards and commissions such as the Rhode Island State Planning Council, Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation and the HUD Sustainable Communities Consortium.
The City Council last week adjourned in honor of Boyle, saying they wish her the very best and hope she’ll be back for the allowable 75-day window to create an easy transition. Council President David Moran said Boyle is the best at what she does, and the city is fortunate to have had her for these years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.