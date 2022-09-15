LINCOLN – At Monday’s School Committee meeting, colleagues and friends of Supt. Lawrence Filippelli honored him for his many contributions to Lincoln and the state of Rhode Island as the Rhode Island School Superintendents Association’s superintendent of the year.
Filippelli won the honor last month, but school officials held a formal recognition ceremony on Monday, with speeches from state and local leaders and an official proclamation from the School Committee.
Filippelli said he’s not one for such events typically, but he was honored to share the moment alongside his family as his “incredible cheerleaders” and district staff who do so much for local students and their families, saying no one walks the leadership path alone.
He shared how he comes from a family of teachers, including his mom and dad, then detailed how he took a chance in moving to the Lincoln district from Scituate and has been gratified to work with “amazingly talented people” to move so many projects forward.
The honoree gave special recognition to Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara and Secretary to the Superintendent Eileen Prochet for all they do, as well as to the School Committee, Town Council and other boards.
School Committee Chairperson Joe Goho said there were many reasons for Filippelli to win superintendent of the year, including his dedication to educating all children, commitment to the community, and service to the state association. He has maintained a focus on teaching and learning while also seeing school upgrades through, even during a pandemic, Goho said.
Filippelli also won praise for getting Lincoln High School partnered in the state’s minority business enterprise incubator program as the first school to do so. Goho said he’s also been involved in numerous committees, including a state school safety committee.
Former Town Administrator Joe Almond, representing Gov. Dan McKee, said Filippilli has shown a commitment to educational excellence and improved facilities, wishing him continued success.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said that when he first met Filippelli, he was overwhelmed at his knowledge and passion for school safety.
Council President Keith Macksoud said he too was impressed right away by Filippelli’s dedication to elevating Lincoln as a school leader and going to work for children and their parents. He also praised him for his work with the incubator program.
Filippelli traversed “hurricane winds” over the past few years, Macksoud said, figuring out how to handle ever-changing executive orders and accommodating graduations and school sports, all while guiding renovations and seeing administrative offices relocated. He has always dealt with the turmoil with a smile on his face, he said, as well as a can-do attitude and professional demeanor. He is an “exceptional educator” and “amazing asset,” he said.
Filippelli also received congratulations from State Rep. Mia Ackerman, Rep. Gregory Costantino, and Sen. Thomas Paolino, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.