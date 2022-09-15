LINCOLN – At Monday’s School Committee meeting, colleagues and friends of Supt. Lawrence Filippelli honored him for his many contributions to Lincoln and the state of Rhode Island as the Rhode Island School Superintendents Association’s superintendent of the year.

Filippelli won the honor last month, but school officials held a formal recognition ceremony on Monday, with speeches from state and local leaders and an official proclamation from the School Committee.

