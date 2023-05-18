CUMBERLAND – School Committee member Denis Collins attempted to add a female voice to the newly former Charter Review Commission, but the rest of the School Committee last week, all women, stuck with Bill Dennen as their appointee.
School board Chairperson Karen Freedman said she had consulted with legal representation in appointing the former committee member Dennen as the School Department’s representative on the important work of reviewing the charter, but after some consideration, decided to bring the appointment to the full committee.
Collins then sought clarification that because Dennen’s name wasn’t on the agenda, the matter was open for other nominations. He said he has nothing against Dennen whatsoever, and told Freedman’s selection as much, but did not like the idea of nominating another man to a board where only one woman was appointed.
He commended Town Council President Mike Kinch for appointing Tracey Cook to the commission, but that’s only one member who’s a woman in a town where census data shows that 52.6 percent of residents are women, and he didn’t like the idea of the school board appointing another man.
As Collins saw it, the committee had been told that it was Freedman’s call, but when he learned that it was open to nominations, he recommended local teacher Melissa St. Jean as the committee’s appointee, saying “she knows charter commissions,” and if his appointment fails, it fails.
Freedman then said that she understands the concern from Collins, but also felt it was incumbent on the board to appoint the most qualified person. She said it was unfortunate that there were no other women appointed to the board, but it’s not up to the School Committee to fix that. She said she’s never been a big fan of appointments being made simply because someone’s a woman, and she feels Dennen will do a great job in the role.
Collins repeated that he feels it’s “bad optics” to have a large board with such an important task differ so greatly in its makeup from the town’s population dynamics.
Member Kerry Feather said she agreed with Freedman, adding that she knows Dennen will represent the schools well and know exactly what he’s doing. Member Keri Smith also agreed, saying Dennen is a “great asset” and has many relationships with others in government.
A motion by Collins to appoint St. Jean failed 5-1, and the committee then unanimously chose Dennen as its appointment. The lifelong Cumberland resident then shared how both the town and its governing document are very important to him.
Dennen then took some time to share some of the priorities already spelled out for the charter commission, saying he’d love to hear from the committee on their own priorities. Several proposals would impact schools, he said, including at what times a building committee would be required on a project and how vacancies on the school board would be filled depending on when they happen. He listed some other priorities listed to date, including an allowance for a municipal fire department and changes to salaries for the mayor and others. This is a document that hasn’t been changed in a decade, said Dennen, and there are also some smaller changes to consider, including some wording on gender (describing the person in the mayor’s position as a him) and description of Rhode Island based on its old name that’s since been changed at the state level.
Here are the other appointments to the commission:
• District 1, Councilor Jim Metivier — Manny DaCosta
• District 2, Councilor Tim Magill — Paul Sinclair
• District 3, Councilor Lisa Beaulieu — Rob Mudge
• District 4, Councilor Scott Schmitt — Paul Young
• District 5, Bob Shaw — Tom Chen
• At-Large, Councilor Peter Bradley — Tim Iwuc
• At-Large, Council President Mike Kinch — Tracey Cook
• Mayor Mutter — Rick Beaulieu (husband of Councilor Beaulieu)
