CUMBERLAND – The first Cumberland Community Celebration, at least a temporary replacement for CumberlandFest, arrives at Diamond Hill Park at 4097 Diamond Hill Road on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 9:30 p.m.
The town is running the event with help from PVD Food Truck Events, with 15 food trucks expected, along with 20 or more vendors, live music, activities and fireworks, said Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley.
Without PVD Food Trucks being involved, said Crawley, he probably would have had to call 50 or more food truck vendors to get the number needed.
Outside of the CumberlandFest midway, this event will be “somewhat the same” as that traditional one, said Crawley, and there also won’t be an admission charge. The goal, he said, is to create a true community celebratory event, not to make money, so there won’t be any of the usual donations to local groups from the proceeds.
The fireworks display will be a big one starting around 9 p.m., Crawley promised, with the same vendor doing it that puts on the annual July 4 fireworks.
Activities will include the town trains, bouncy houses, a small obstacle course, and lawn games such as cornhole, among others, all free.
“We want to give back to the town as a community celebration,” said Crawley.
Public safety departments will also be present doing hands-on demonstrations and other interactive activities with the public.
The temporary rain date is Sunday, Aug. 6, though that’s not definite as of yet.
Crawley said he’s always looking for sponsors, and they can email him at mcrawley@cumberlandri.org. A few volunteers are also needed, said Crawley, and they can sign up for any amount of time that day.
