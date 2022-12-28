Editor’s note: We at The Valley Breeze were honored to launch regular coverage of Central Falls in May of this year. We look forward to many more stories to come.
CENTRAL FALLS – The city continued its comeback this year, seeing constant projects at various stages of planning and development across its one square mile, including future projects such as the new Central Falls High School and Middle School.
This month, the Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education approved $330 million worth of projects, including the demolition and reconstruction of CFHS, originally built in 1927, and a new dual-language pre-K to 8th-grade school. Planned renovations will also be conducted at Ella Risk Elementary School, Calcutt Middle School and Veterans Memorial Middle School. These school construction projects will cost roughly $180 million, and Calcutt is started with a $5 million investment.
The schools will improve education equity within the city, creating new opportunities for students. Students this year managed to make national and international waves from their Central Falls hallways. Elementary, middle, and high school students all participated in a program with the University of Rhode Island School of Oceanography in April to construct a five-foot mini boat equipped with sensors that measure air and water temperatures, as well as ocean currents and wind patterns. The ship was discovered last month after landing ashore in Christchurch, England.
For another project in May, a group of high school students were named as the top national winners of Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow Contest for their work envisioning ways to transform abandoned areas into sustainable green space within the city.
Throughout the year Central Falls juggled multiple projects focused on improving or creating new green spaces in the city, not unlike what the students envisioned.
A total of $109,000 in various funding combined with community volunteerism brought new life to the Phillip Street community garden. The city started the refurbishment of the River Island Campground and Park off High Street. Other undertakings include collecting more than $1 million toward the estimated $2.5 million cost for refurbishment of the Cogswell Tower and Jenks Park.
The revitalization of the Central Falls Landing has also brought in new tourism and business opportunities along the river. Shark Restaurant & Lounge opened at the landing in January and has seen continued success throughout the year. The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council also made its new home at the building.
Celebrations included the return of the annual Central Falls Salsa Night on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge, with three nights of dancing that drew in more than 600 people, as well as the return of the 31st Annual Car Show on Dexter Street after a three-year absence due to COVID.
More business and financial opportunities bloomed in the city with the opening of Aura of Rhode Island, one of five currently operating medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries in the state. Beyond the regular tax benefits the city will receive, Mayor Maria Rivera’s office and the city negotiated a community benefits memorandum of understanding with the owners and operating organization Pinnacle Compassion Center Inc. This agreement states Aura shall provide a minimum $100,000 annual charitable contribution with priority given to health care and youth opportunities charities located in Central Falls.
In October, the city approved moving forward with the purchase of the future El Centro building at 702 Broad St. to develop into a new one-stop supportive community center, “El Centro,” to help residents thrive. According to the mayor’s office, El Centro will be a one-stop, centralized, culturally responsive resource designed to connect all Central Falls residents with health, mental health, wellness and fitness support. The vision for “intergenerational space” includes a senior center, fitness facilities, meeting space and classrooms. The mayor also said she would like to partner with local non-profit and community wellness organizations to help staff the center and lead community programs. Other aspects of the envisioned community center could provide space for after school programming. It might also include development of residential units on the fourth floor.
The city, in efforts to relieve other burdens on city residents, purchased four lots from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation for better public parking on Dexter Street, and approved zoning ordinance amendments to support affordable housing and lessen parking restrictions. The City Council also approved resolutions supporting acquisition of 499-511 Broad St; 542 Broad St. and IMM lots.
Central Falls will be represented by a few new faces in local politics after the January inauguration. City Council President Jessica Vega did not seek re-election, and two new faces will join the council in Rafael Peguero and Laurilim Rosado Martinez.
At the state level, the 29-year-old newcomer Brandon Voas was able to secure the general election win in House District 57, while Sen. Jonathan Acosta also retained his seat in Senate District 16 after a challenge from former Sen. Elizabeth Crowley.
