PAWTUCKET – Some members of the Rhode Island Commerce Board visited Pawtucket’s riverfront for the first time on Monday, getting an up-close look at the in-progress Tidewater Landing project from Festival Pier across the Pawtucket River.
Seated under a tent as the rains came, board members said how helpful it was to see the project in-person after many boardroom meetings on the project.
Mayor Donald Grebien and Pawtucket Commerce Director Sandra Cano, as well as Dan Kroeber, director of development at Fortuitous Partners, presented specifics of the project proposed to build a new soccer stadium and surrounding residential and retail development.
Monday’s meeting of the board came after news that members hadn’t been receiving all of the details on the project, even as negotiations between Commerce RI leadership, the city and team had been ongoing for months in response to rising costs associated with the project.
Karl Wadensten, board member and president of VIBCO, had the most questions on Monday, asking, among other things, about the future of a large brick building still visible next to the site (it will be removed as part of the ongoing cleanup) and the elevation of the stadium itself compared to the edge of the riverbank there now, among others (about seven feet higher at field level).
Kroeber said the elevation and design of the stadium will bring “unparalleled views of the river,” saying it’s unusual to find such a parcel of property for a stadium on the water.
No votes were taken, and there’s still no word on formal next steps for the board to take as it considers a plan supported by Gov. Dan McKee, chairperson of the board, to fill a $30 million funding gap, including an extra investment of $10 million from Pawtucket, and the state moving up $20 million of its funding from a later phase of the project.
Cano, referencing the day’s downpours in comparing them to the rough patch the project has hit, laughed as she said rain means a rainbow is coming. Sure enough, a large double rainbow later appeared.
Cano emphasized how important this “gateway” project, located slightly more than a half-mile from City Hall and just off Route 95, is to Pawtucket businesses and residents, saying her office has heard regular interest from developers seeking to take advantage of what’s coming. Tidewater, which has been the subject of some 45 meetings now, will open up doors for many other developments, she said, adding that Pawtucket is ready to put its “stake in the game” and asking the board to support it.
Kroeber said the developer sees the opportunity for a project that’s truly transformational for both Pawtucket and Rhode Island, pointing out to board members how goalpost sleeves have already been installed deep into the site so they don’t have to go back into remediated ground at the site of this old manufactured gas plant. National Grid was preparing to clean up the site when Fortuitous targeted the parcel three years ago, said Kroeber, but it was only planned to be an empty site with barbed wire to keep people out. Now, he said, it will be a “year-round waterfront destination” with representatives from rugby and lacrosse leagues reaching out about using the stadium, and concerts and other events also planned.
He mentioned what big news it was to hear that the World Cup will be coming to the area, saying it will benefit Rhode Island.
In addition to many opportunities presented by public spaces along the river, Kroeber said they expect a lot of boating activity, including potential day cruises from Providence to see a game. He said there will be some 70 full-time workers here, plus hundreds of part-time jobs. Also of note, he said, some 60,000 square feet of retail space would feature plenty of local vendors.
Some board members asked about phasing on the project, seeming particularly interested in what will happen when. Kroeber said the stadium would be built first, then residential and retail space nearby. An event center would be built last, he said.
City officials say board members have submitted a number of other questions, and they plan to get them answers in writing.
