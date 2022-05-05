NORTH SMITHFIELD – There were some degrees of procedural confusion at Monday night’s Town Council meeting, when two members of the Conservation Commission once again went before the council to ask that a set of bylaws be adopted for their committee.
In 2019, a mass resignation of the previous commission left the new appointees in the lurch. Shortly after the fresh faces had started to get their bearings, the pandemic broke out, which led to a reorganization of some of the new folks who weren’t interested in conducting business over Zoom. Today, the commission stands with five members and a few vacant positions, and is seeking procedural direction from the town.
“We stand tall because we stand on the shoulders of the prior commission, and we respect the work that they had done,” Chairman Jonathan Depault told the Town Council at their meeting on Monday.
Steven Berenback, commission member, said that the commission was looking at the council for next steps in the process to adopt new bylaws. “We have drafted bylaws. I don’t know if any of you have them, but I have them here to distribute. We’re looking to you for some guidance, for what we can do to move this forward,” he told the council.
Town Council President John Beauregard surprised Depault and Berenback with a set of previously-written bylaws that had been signed by Linda Thibault when she was Town Administrator back in the early 2000s. “The purpose of the Conservation Commission is spelled out in those bylaws, what part of that is confusing?” Beauregard probed.
It was revealed that, through some confusion and miscommunication, the commissioners had been told that those bylaws were never approved by the Town Council or officially adopted.
“We had no prior knowledge of those bylaws,” Depault assured the council.
“The town planner doesn’t know the bylaws, the town clerk couldn’t find them. Our request is to basically change those bylaws. So whether we’re changing or whether we’re adopting, we have to come to you,” Berenback said. It was noted in the meeting that a commission cannot write their own rules of order or independently charge themselves with a mission, so the most the commission can do is suggest changes that the town council may wish to adopt.
Councilor Paul Vadenias untangled the procedures for the group and suggested that the commission send along its recommendations to be reviewed by the town solicitor, who can decide whether or not those recommendations are in line with state laws and operate within the proper bounds of authority.
“I don’t want to take away from your mission of the Conservation Commission and spend all your time on this,” Beauregard said. Rather than going through line-by-line and editing the current documents that the council has, it was decided that the commission may just submit their requests for new bylaws as its own document to be adopted, setting aside the earlier set of guidelines.
When advocating for why it’s important that the Conservation Commission have a written set of guiding principles, Depault cited a need for communicative procedure that goes further than the average commission’s advisory reports and suggestions to the Town Council.
“It’s the day-to-day business we do,” Depault explained. “I’m going to take one example, it’s hunting on conservation land. There’s a thought or a premise that people are ‘grandfathered’ into this activity, when in reality, it was the previous boards who would say, ‘Here you go, sign this piece of paper.’ We don’t own the land. You own the land. When it’s all said and done, how do we take an application in and defer them over to you? These bylaws will address these types of instances when it comes into play.”
