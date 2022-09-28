PAWTUCKET – The planned development of a new six-story mixed residential and commercial project at 71 Dexter St. is back in full swing, after the Pawtucket-Central Falls Joint Planning Commission last week approved a revised preliminary plan for the project.
Lee Peyser, of developer Peyser Group, told The Valley Breeze in May that the Dexter Street Commons project near the Central Falls city line was in a bit of a holding pattern amid rising costs. Peyser said then that they were watching with great interest how the proposal for a new soccer stadium nearby would play out.
“It’s a difficult and stressful time,” he said at the time, adding that they still want to build the project, and their thoughts about Pawtucket and Central Falls haven’t changed at all. “We’re very interested in seeing this come to fruition.”
The soccer stadium project has since been revised and is now proceeding, alleviating concerns for Peyser and several developers in the area.
The project, tabbed for the former Cala Fruit property, is located between the Dennis Lynch Arena, Centennial Towers highrise, and Walgreens, and around the corner from a future new commuter rail station, Armando’s Meat Market, and The Guild brewery.
New bus and bike lanes were recently painted on the streets that run by the site, connecting downtown Pawtucket with the train station district and a future mixed-modal transportation hub at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station set to open by the end of the year.
The Joint Planning Commission previously approved master and preliminary plans for what was then a $43 million project, but the developer was back last week for some changes to shave significant costs.
Pawtucket Planning Director Bianca Policastro said changes approved last week focused on façade revisions and modifications to a parking plan, showing more auxiliary parking off site.
The latest proposal before the Planning Commission on Sept. 20, incorporating 71 Dexter St. and Zero Beatty St., calls for new construction of a six-story building to include 150 residential units, 9,129 square feet of commercial space, and 87 on-site parking spaces.
A previous plan for what was a 214,000-square-foot project called for some 17,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, a 99-spot subsurface parking level, and another 66 enclosed parking spaces.
The most significant change in the plan from what was proposed previously, according to an approval letter, is a reduction of on-site parking spaces from 165 to 87, but the Conant Thread (train station) zone the property is located in doesn’t have minimum parking requirements. The reduction saves the developer substantial dollars on the previously proposed subsurface parking area.
Residential units will range from studios to two bedrooms, or about 523 square feet to 1,100 square feet. Shared residential amenities have also been reduced from the previous preliminary plan proposal, but it still includes a proposal for a lobby, 2,730-square-foot roof deck, and co-working spaces on each residential floor.
The 87 surface parking spaces will be partially covered and shared between commercial and residential users, with 26 spaces dedicated for commercial users and 61 dedicated for residential users during the day. All 87 spaces will be available to residential tenants during the overnight hours. The applicant also proposes short-term parking on Andrew Ferland Way and a street loading/drop-off area on Mason Street.
According to approvals granted Sept. 20, which come with several conditions, previous dimensional variances for zoning relief enabled by unified development statute remain in place, including for parking stall and drive aisle width, maximum building height (70 feet when maximum is 45 feet), and rear yard setback of eight feet instead of 15 feet. Additional variances were required under the revised plan, including parking stall setback from structures, minimum landscape coverage (proposed 8 percent instead of required 10 percent), landscaped parking islands (proposed every 21 spaces instead of every 15 spaces), and proposed tree canopy coverage (11 percent instead of 30 percent, including 17 new street trees planned), among others.
The properties include the recently demolished fruit distributor and a city surface parking lot, totaling 1.38 acres at the corner of Dexter Street and Andrew Ferland Way.
The project, according to the approval letter, meets a number of comprehensive plan goals for the Transit Oriented Development area, including:
• A mix of commercial, light industrial and residential uses promoting pedestrian and bicycle activity;
• Redevelopment with a diversity of residential housing choices at a density that’s appropriate for transit-oriented development;
• Creation of small parks such as courtyards or pedestrian nodes as part of individual developments;
• Support of development that creates a sustainable mixed-use district.
