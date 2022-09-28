Dexter Street Commons

A previous rendering of an earlier version of the Dexter Street Commons project.

PAWTUCKET – The planned development of a new six-story mixed residential and commercial project at 71 Dexter St. is back in full swing, after the Pawtucket-Central Falls Joint Planning Commission last week approved a revised preliminary plan for the project.

Lee Peyser, of developer Peyser Group, told The Valley Breeze in May that the Dexter Street Commons project near the Central Falls city line was in a bit of a holding pattern amid rising costs. Peyser said then that they were watching with great interest how the proposal for a new soccer stadium nearby would play out.

