NORTH PROVIDENCE – Members of the North Providence Historic District Commission are expressing concern about the future of the Capt. Stephen Olney House, a home with immense historic interest to the town.
The house, which Olney built for himself and his wife in 1802 when he was in his late 40s, sits next to Stephen Olney Park. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
Born in North Providence in 1756, Olney was a prominent figure in Rhode Island history, military and otherwise, according to a synopsis from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission. He was on hand for nearly all of the campaigns and battles of the Revolutionary War, and was given increasing responsibilities and rank to match his “intelligence and intrepidity, his personal bravery.”
Chairman Joe Giammarco said members were set to discuss the matter at their meeting on Tuesday, March 8. They had sent a letter to Building Inspector Ben Nascenzi asking about the home after becoming concerned about the replacement windows that are being used as part of a renovation there. He said he’s not sure if the home was recently purchased.
“In my opinion, it’s the most historic building left in North Providence,” he said, noting that Olney owned most of this section of Fruit Hill. Olney was part of the storming of Redoubt No. 10, which led to the surrender of Yorktown, he said. This prominent member of town was the ancestor of one of Providence’s founders.
Giammarco said the most frustrating part of being on the commission is that members can only conduct their business during publicly advertised meetings.
According to the state’s synopsis on Olney and his home, he devoted his post-military career to his family and his land. He was admired in North Providence and the state, serving as president of the North Providence Town Council and representative in the General Assembly. He was conspicuous during Lafayette’s return visit to Rhode Island in 1824, “when the latter remembered Olney well, and with emotion.”
Olney died in the home in November 1832, and was buried at the family home on the property. The home stayed with his descendants until the 1960s, though the real estate had gradually diminished as the town was developed.
After the death of Mary Olney, a young family took ownership of the property, and it was said to still have 3.5 acres with it at that time. In her will, Olney donated 42 acres abutting the property, including the family burial plot, to the town.
The town’s real estate database shows that the home is currently located on .7 acres of land and covers more than 3,300 square feet. It went into foreclosure in May of 2020 and was sold to Sky Properties of Cranston last October.
