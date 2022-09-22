NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Conservation Commission last week received positive feedback from Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and Town Council President John Beauregard on proposed new rules related to deer hunting within municipal limits.

The commission, at its Sept. 14 meeting, also discussed ongoing issues related to the controversial application of Tech Realty LLC to build a 23,700-square-foot commercial building on Central Street, which drew a number of residents to speak out in opposition last week.

