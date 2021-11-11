CUMBERLAND – Members of the Historic District Commission in Cumberland are considering a potential ordinance similar to one being developed in Cranston governing how residents take care of cemeteries on their properties.
Chairwoman Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane told The Breeze there are a number of historic cemeteries on private properties in town. There is currently no endowment to help people take care of those properties, she said.
“Technically, people are supposed to maintain them, but haven’t been,” she said. “We want to try to maintain our historic cemeteries.”
According to a WPRI report on Oct. 25, the Cranston City Council passed an ordinance that would hold owners of private cemeteries accountable for keeping records and reporting finances to the city, including issuing an annual report on the cemetery’s condition. The ordinance, which aims to prevent cemeteries from being neglected, came in response to poor conditions at the Oakland Cemetery in Cranston.
“It’s just heartbreaking, right, when you have cemeteries that are being abandoned or being neglected,” Cranston City Councilor Lammis Vargas said, according to the report.
With some dispute about issues within the Cranston ordinance, officials there agreed to make changes to it after it was passed, which is now in the process of happening, noted Hindle Koutsogiane.
Cumberland doesn’t have any cemeteries as decayed as the abandoned Roger Williams Park Mausoleum that’s made so many headlines as no one’s wanted to take responsibility for it, said Hindle Koutsogiane, but the condition of many local cemeteries is not great.
A cemetery ordinance has been discussed for years in Cumberland, said Hindle Koutsogiane, but with preservation efforts elsewhere taking root recently, including in Cranston and Lincoln, the thought among members is that there is some momentum to get something done.
She said people seem more and more aware of the condition of burial grounds, perhaps as they’ve had more time to focus on the issue as they’ve been at home during the pandemic.
There have been some good efforts by volunteers and others to preserve some of the cemeteries, she said, but it continues to be difficult to get people to chip in on such efforts.
The Historic District Commission is also looking into instituting a similar ordinance on stone walls, said Hindle Koutsogiane. It’s generally been an unwritten rule that if there’s a stone wall, a property owner isn’t supposed to destroy it, but it seems nowadays that people don’t want to abide by such rules. She said she knows of one stone wall that was removed, but there are likely others.
