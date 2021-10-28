SMITHFIELD – Historian Robert Leach says he considers the remaining stone structures of the Fountain Spring Mill at 893 Greenville Ave. to be of great historical importance to not only Smithfield and Rhode Island, but also national interest in early mill construction and history.
Leach, a member of the Smithfield Historic Preservation Commission, is strongly recommending a cease and desist order at the site where residents David and Kayla Preston plan to build a 36-foot by 50-foot garage and sub-grade systems at the historic mill site. He said his commission will take great exception to any action that will negatively impact or disturb the site.
“On behalf of the town of Smithfield Historic Preservation Commission, I would respectfully ask that a cease and desist be issued for any further destruction of any structures on this site,” Leach said in a written opinion from the Historic Preservation Commission.
Town Planner Michael Phillips and Zoning Board Chairman S. James Busam had requested an advisory opinion from the commission.
Leach said he visited the site and the owners said there were other areas where the garage could be built, “so it escapes us as to why any impact to the historic mill structure is necessary.”
He said the town has several ordinances, including in zoning, the comprehensive plan and the code of ordinances to provide protection of natural, historic, cultural and scenic character of the town, as well as preserving the historical, architectural and cultural heritage.
“After my initial review of the site at 893 Greenville Ave. and investigation of its history, I find that the mill structure is of unique historical significance and merit and worthy of protection by the town of Smithfield, its council members, officials, agencies, departments, boards and commission,” Leach said.
The issue will come before the Zoning Board on Nov. 3.
According to Leach and historic documents, the history of the Fountain Spring Mill and homestead began in 1663 when Roger Williams granted the land to William Hawkins to build homes on and work the land. Hawkins developed the area, built homes, and eventually a fulling mill where cotton was cleaned of dirt and impurities and process to become thicker.
The mill was converted into a sawmill in the 1740s, when the Hawkins sons were involved in carpentry.
In 1787, Nehemiah Hawkins partnered with a carpenter to manufacture machinery used in cotton cloth. He later teamed up with Samuel Slater in 1791, striving to perfect cotton machinery manufacturing.
In 1800, Hawkins converted the sawmill into a mill for cotton machinery, which prompted the construction of a new stone mill, a three-story building south of the old mill, a dam to power the mill and a pond bearing his name.
In 1817, Hawkins was first to use new cotton-weaving machinery in Rhode Island, again converting his machine shop to a cotton-weaving mill in 1820.
The Hawkins family remained in control of the mill until 1845, and Elisha Aldrich took control of the mill in 1850, according to the U.S. Census. The area, known as a “picturesque commune” plagued by mosquitoes, became known as Skeeterville around the same time.
Nicholas Winsor, a cashier at the Greenville Bank, purchased the mill in 1892. He was unable to hire a factory operator, and instead used the mill as an ice house. Dr. Fred W. Thrift of Olneyville purchased the property in 1905, and lived in the big house on the top of the hill.
Later, once the Hawkins lost control of the mill, it became the Fisk and Aldrich Mill Factory and later was used as an ice house as late as 1927.
Hawkins constructed the first mill there at Reaper’s Brook in 1699, nearly 100 years before the Slater Mill.
The remaining stone structures at the site include an early 12-foot rubble stone wall nearly 2 inches thick with a door opening on the south side and evidence of glass window openings. In addition to those, there are 18th- and 19th-century mill remnants. Neighbors of the property said this week that some of the walls have been demolished.
Over the course of the early 20th century, the mills and most of the houses were demolished, and only a single house remains today.
