PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Charter Review Commission is recommending a switch to four-year terms for the mayor and members of the City Council, as well as limits of three full terms for elected leaders.
The commission, whose members voted on June 2, will present its findings to the City Council shortly.
Chairperson Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin said they were able to come to terms on term limits and length of terms for council and mayor, recommending increasing them from the current two years to four years, and from no term limits to three maximum terms, but decided to table a discussion on the School Committee.
The City Council will ultimately decide which recommendations of the commission to send to voters, said Echeverry McLaughlin. The term limits would not be retroactive, which means long-serving officials would still be allowed full terms if passed.
A similar change was voted on in the last election by voters in Cumberland, and Echeverry noted that these recommendations would bring Pawtucket in line with some other member cities of the urban core.
Much of last week’s meeting revolved around a letter from former Mayor Henry Kinch Sr., father of former mayoral candidate Henry Kinch Jr., questioning the wisdom of going to four-year terms. While the letter seems to have swayed some members to change their votes, Echeverry McLaughlin said, the majority vote was still 6-3 to make the recommendations.
Kinch said Pawtucket needs more elections, not fewer. Four-year proposals are not new, he said, and as mayor from 1982 to 1988 and council member from 1969 to 1981, he has consistently opposed all such efforts.
“We need more democracy, not less in the city of Pawtucket,” he wrote. “Four-year terms for elected officials, simply put, is less democracy. The public will have less say over how the city is governed, and there will be less accountability to the voters. It is nothing more than a tool to quiet the voices of our citizenry. That is never good.”
Some might say that a proposed longer term amendment is nothing more than a power grab, Kinch said, and he agrees.
“Four-year term proposals can be self-serving on the part of politicians so that they do not have to submit themselves to the will of the people as often,” he said. “It is no coincidence that some of the most controversial actions taken by our elected officials are taken in the first 2 years of a 4-year term. Why? They count on people forgetting and that time will heal the wounds of a self-serving government. The safeguard against this type thinking is a 2-year term in office.”
Echeverry McLaughlin said she found some of Kinch’s argument to be circular in nature, saying she believes there is accountability for elected officials. She said voters will ultimately decide whether this proposal moves forward if the council approves it for the ballot. Pawtucket also has strong recall language, she noted, meaning they can make the decision to remove someone from office even without a regular election.
The commission decided to keep four-year terms and term limits together as part of one question, she said, but it will be up to the council whether it moves forward that way.
A previous Pawtucket Charter Review Commission also recommended four-year terms and a maximum of 12 years served in 2016, but the City Council rejected the proposal at that time.
The commission last week also voted to approve a recommendation for the addition of alternate members to the City Planning Commission.
