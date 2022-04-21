SCITUATE – Weight restrictions proposed for Trimtown Road will move forward for Town Council approval, but the Scituate Traffic Safety Commission chose to hold off on a proposed 40-ton restriction on Old Plainfield Pike.
The Scituate Town Council tabled the item during the Thursday, April 14 meeting, where both roads were up for a proposed weight restriction after recommendations from the commission.
Public Works Director Kirk Loiselle said the town can’t impose the restriction on Old Plainfield Pike on the Foster side, and therefore doing it on the Scituate side did not make sense. Loiselle said the commission discussed imposing restrictions on Old Plainfield Pike, and agreed not to put it before the town.
“If they come off of 102 and hit the town line, we couldn’t regulate that part,” Loiselle said.
Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson later said the town can’t impose restrictions on Old Plainfield Pike without working with Foster.
Rollinson explained that Loiselle proposed a 40-ton restriction to still allow sand trucks to travel to the DPW. He said a full sand truck weighs approximately 40 tons.
“What happens if someone coming from Foster, misses the sign, and doesn’t read the restrictions? They’d have to use someone’s driveway to turn around,” he said. Rollinson said Scituate can’t tell Foster what to do with its roads.
“We can’t do that,” Rollinson said.
The TSC will move ahead in its recommendation to impose weight restrictions on Trimtown Road. Rollinson said the purpose of the restrictions is to help save the life of the roads. He said roads are experiencing an uptick in traffic from heavy trucks cutting through Route 6 to Plainfield Pike. He said the weight restriction recommendation will be on the next Town Council agenda for approval.
“The roads are deteriorating quickly from heavy trailer trucks going up and down the road,” Rollinson said.
He said conditions will continue to worsen the more truck use the roads see. Rollinson said the town contacted the Rhode Island Department of Transportation regarding the condition of Old Plainfield Pike hoping to get it repaired.
“It’s a ripple effect on the roadway. The vibrations cause a washboard effect on the roads. It’s eventually going to cause potholes,” Rollinson said.
Rollinson said neighbors on Trimtown Road and Old Plainfield Pike are reporting higher truck activity in recent months, and are annoyed by the vibration and sounds.
New truck tolls may be the cause of the increased traffic, Rollinson said, adding that he has not conducted a formal study on truck traffic on the roads. He said the increased traffic is also due to truck drivers going to the landfill at Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation.
Rollinson said the biggest complaint police receive is about speeding, which he said officers are addressing. He said the SPD’s ticket numbers and arrests are up. Officers are targeting specific problem areas in town and monitoring speeders.
“The guys are on the road, they’re doing their job,” he said.
Police do not have officers trained in commercial traffic enforcement yet, Rollinson said, and will not be able to enforce the weight restriction. He said if there is a problem, the town will call in state officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.