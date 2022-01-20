CUMBERLAND – Local preservationists say they want to replicate what’s been done in other area communities and institute a local law on preserving stone walls.
Members of the Historic District Commission, meeting on Jan. 11, said they’re reviewing ordinances from communities such as Smithfield and North Smithfield, including a potential tax exemption for those who properly maintain their stone walls.
Chairwoman Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane said the application in Smithfield for a $5,000 exemption has requirements that the stone wall must have been built prior to 1900, must be at least 50 feet long, three feet high, be structurally maintained, and be free of weeds and vegetation.
A well-crafted law on stone wall preservation in North Smithfield comes with no exemption but includes fines for destroying stone walls, she said, which is what Cumberland preservationists have been looking for.
North Smithfield’s “Promotion of Stone Wall Preservation” ordinance states the following:
“The intent of this ordinance is to protect the historic stone walls located in North Smithfield since they are a cultural resource and help preserve the rural character of the town. This ordinance will establish guidelines for the identification of historic stone walls and provide the protection and preservation of the town’s historic stone walls. The protection and preservation of the town’s historic stone walls is in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare. It is not the intent of this ordinance to deprive a citizen of their property, detract from that property’s value nor cause financial hardship.
The North Smithfield ordinance requires:
• Approval from the town for any plan to alter, demolish or relocate a stone wall;
• Approval from the Planning Board to take any of those actions with a stone wall in a subdivision project;
• The replacement of a stone wall to be with the same materials as before, with as many original stones as possible;
• That cuts for driveways, roads, utility easements or fire lanes shall be of the minimum necessary length, and ends of the walls must be restored;
• That stone walls in disrepair or neglect not be removed but repaired and left as is;
• And that new stone walls must closely approximate the appearance of the adjoining historic stone wall with respect to coursing, native field stone, joint width and distribution of stones by size.
Violations come with a $100 fine and more $100-per-day fines if required work isn’t done in 60 days.
Hindle Koutsogiane said the commission should work toward a stone wall preservation ordinance in Cumberland to forward to the Town Council.
Commission member Gary Pelissier said an ordinance should back the idea of stone walls having a certain amount of sanctity no matter where they are, and that destroying them comes with some consequences and the requirement to repair them. Similar to other towns such as Lincoln, the town should have someone to go out to answer complaints.
Hindle Koutsogiane said a stone wall ordinance could be a first step in preserving the town’s historic features, particularly as many of the walls wrap around the 40 or so historic cemeteries in towns that commission members also want to preserve.
Town Planner Glenn Modica said the first question that should be answered is how the town would know that a stone wall has been dismantled, and to accomplish that, there needs to be a baseline knowledge of stone walls in Cumberland.
Without knowing the condition of walls today, said Modica, representatives wouldn’t know if a 5-foot section of a wall fell over “20 years ago or yesterday.” If the crux of the ordinance is to fine people, “how do we prove that someone is guilty?” asked Modica.
Member Kathleen McKenzie said she agrees an inventory needs to be done, but noted that it would take a long time. Member Arthur Schacht said there are stonewalls all over the place in certain areas of town, such as Arnold Mills or Tower Hill Road.
Members said local scouts or the town’s summer interns might be interested in helping develop an inventory, saying they agreed with Modica that they should learn what’s in place currently before they say that something needs to be done.
Ideas included having interns walk areas with a lot of stone walls to capture what they look like on video, or to have the same done by someone with a drone camera.
Schacht said members should interview counterparts in other towns to learn how they inventoried their stone walls.
Commission members ultimately agreed, after Modica asked them to choose either stone wall or cemetery preservation to seek a conditions-assessment grant for, and Dan Pedro made a motion to choose prioritizing cemetery preservation. A summer intern could potentially get started on an inventory of stone walls to address an ordinance to protect them next year, they said.
Pelissier said he likes the idea of dividing and conquering. It might not be a 100 percent campaign on either preserving cemeteries or stone walls in town, he said, but 60 to 70 percent on each would mean the town is moving in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.