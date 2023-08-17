CUMBERLAND – Local historic districts should have signs welcoming people and creating a better sense of place, says Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane of the Cumberland Historic District Commission.
Hindle Koutsogiane said the idea for the signs, from Valley Falls to Lonsdale, Ashton to the new Arnold Mills Historic District is to keep them simple in declaring that someone is entering the district, likely with a tan background and the town seal on them.
Now is a good time, she said, especially as the town looks to build on the improvements made along Broad Street and all the investments going on there, including a future new community center near Town Hall.
The town now has its own sign machine, said Hindle Koutsogiane, and she doesn’t see this being a heavy lift. The signs are effective in raising awareness about where one is and defining neighborhoods, said Hindle Koutsogiane, and she’s seen them successfully deployed in some surrounding communities.
Signs are this year’s project, she told The Breeze, but next year they have a much bigger goal to initiate eventual development of a new town museum and arts center in an existing building behind the library. The building is in tough shape, and would need to be renovated, a likely expensive proposition.
The Historic District Commission is in great need of two volunteers to step forward and join their work, said Hindle Koutsogiane. They had never replaced a previous person who left, she said, and no one applied to fill the role, and now Vice Chairperson Arthur “Sandy” Schacht has also stepped away.
