CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Small Business Grant Review Committee had an easy time of it as members on March 6 approved 54 applications for grants totaling $521,569 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act small business grant program.
All that’s left now is to cut the checks, say town officials, as the financial aid is set to flow directly to local businesses that were hurt during the pandemic.
According to members, most applications were easy to go through, and cut and dry, for example if a restaurant was closed for two months and not making money, they said. No one’s grant was reduced from what they applied for.
Once the application procedure was approved, businesses knew what to expect, submitting a note on what happened to cause their losses, an explanation of those losses, and any further documentation if requested.
Three applications were not funded, including Seven Cray Street Realty Corp., which was found to be listed as a non-profit entity and not eligible, and Galinda’s Auto Sale and Cumberland Tire. The two auto-related applicants were not approved because they were consolidated with a third application from Galinda’s, which was approved for its service business.
Here are the other businesses that applied for a portion of the small business fund available through the town’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act:
Applications approved outright:
• Cumberland Family Chiropractic — $10,000
• Adeline’s Speakeasy — $10,000
• Red Inc. Salon — $10,000
• Fournier & Coleman Auto Glass — $10,000
• Santos Family Hypnosis LLC — $10,000
• Sassy Mama Cuisine — $10,000
• J.K. and Son LLC (End Zone) — $10,000
• NetCablesPlus — $10,000
• Jerry’s Friendly Tap LLC — $10,000
• Berg’s Eye Communication — $10,000
• Therien’s LLC — $10,000
• Eggs Up Family Restaurant — $10,000
• Bella Dame Salon — $10,000
• Joseph Lavallee Cinematography — $10,000
• Poppy’s Family Restaurant — $10,000
• Broad Street Hair Salon — $10,000
• R&M Beauty Co. — $10,000
• Altered Images Tattoo — $10,000
• Apollo Auto Sales — $10,000
• J&G Enterprises Inc. — $10,000
• With Heart & Soul — $10,000
• Cumberland House of Pizza — $10,000
• Tony Luis Auto Sales & Service — $3,160
• Branco’s Barber Shop — $10,000
• Colonial Bakery — $9,389
• Valley Falls Flower Shop — $10,000
• Carr’s Garage — $10,000
• Amaral’s Fence Works LLC — $10,000
• Herrick & White LTD — $10,000
• Galinda’s Auto Service — $10,000
• Limitless Barber Shop — $7,000
• Nando Barbering — $10,000
•Northern RI Therapeutic Massage — $10,000
• Bandidos Mexican Restaurant — $10,000
• No Limit Trucking — $10,000
• Davenport’s Restaurant — $10,000
• Kelly Electric — $10,000
• Daineill Consulting — $10,000
• Fisher Appraisal — $10,000
Applications given conditional approval:
• Dance Theatre of Rhode Island — $10,000, contingent on payment of taxes
• Apothica Café — $10,000, contingent on payment of taxes (has since been paid)
• Jungle Junction — $10,000, contingent on payment of taxes
• Golden Glow Studio — $10,000, contingent on payment of taxes (has since been paid)
• Spinworks — $10,000, contingent on payment of taxes
• Krista Perry Pilates doing business as Pilates Point Studio — $6,020 contingent on filing of annual report, payment of taxes (both have since been completed).
• Hillside Barber Shop — $10,000, contingent on payment of taxes
• Serra Da Estrela — $10,000, contingent on filing of annual report
