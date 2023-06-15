CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland School Committee has officially approved a revised timeline for school construction projects, a move that is projected to save about $1.2 million and avoid scaling down plans.
Supt. Phil Thornton reminded the committee of the details at a meeting last Thursday, June 8. Ashton Elementary School students will now be moved to the transitional building at Cumberland High School during the coming school year, while Community School comes during the 2024-2025 year for a similar one-year construction schedule.
As previously reported by The Breeze, there are now significant estimated cost savings from avoiding “summer slams” of work being done in a rushed process when school is out of session rather than shutting a school down for a year.
“You would spend more money over a couple summers,” said Thornton, and the school board would then be forced to reduce the scope of the projects by $1.2 million by “value engineering,” or finding $1.2 million more somewhere.
School officials are planning to get all schools up to the “Cumberland Hill standard,” as Thornton refers to the nicer upgrades at that school, including cubbies, ceiling tiles and other items.
The committee voted 6-1 to approve the new schedule, with member Amy Rogalski opposed.
The Breeze reported last month that current projects were mostly on schedule, including an addition at Community School, but that additional upgrades to Community would be one long project instead of the two summer slams envisioned when voters passed an $83 million school renovation bond in 2018.
Rogalski, along with member Kerry Feather, previously questioned a seeming level of uncertainty related to cost changes on school renovations, and were told that unprecedented construction cost escalations are largely to blame. Thornton also previously said that original plans focused almost entirely on health and safety, but they ended up increasing the scope at Cumberland Hill School and now other schools will be brought up to that standard.
