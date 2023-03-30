CUMBERLAND – The transformation of the Amaral Building at 16 Mill St. into the Cumberland Office of Community-Based Outreach and Health should see substantial progress by the end of the year, officials say.
The Cumberland Amaral Adaptive Reuse Committee met on March 16, awarding a design contract to Northeast Collaborative Architects, the same firm that completed a conditions assessment of the dilapidated old building.
The Town Council will vote on the award at its meeting on April 5.
“We anticipate completing the design phase and going out to bid for construction by the end of the year,” said Town Planner Glenn Modica.
The nearly $2 million renovation of the Amaral Building, located next to Cumberland Town Hall at the Central Falls line, is being paid for mostly through grants.
Plans for the two-story building are fairly simple, said Modica, with no visions for changing away from the current open concept on the first floor to “keep it flexible” for a variety of users. The only major change on the first floor will be the addition of an accessible restroom, he said, while the second floor will likely be converted into offices.
One major project needing to be designed by Northeast Collaborative Architects is the reinstatement of access to the second floor, said Modica. Due to this being a historic building, the proposed reinstallation of an exterior staircase has to be reviewed by the State Historic District Commission, and it will need to be designed to have as little visibility from the street as possible.
A small elevator will be added, he said, but most other upgrades will be mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, and AC.
The design firm will have to draft specifications for many items, he said, including for plaster, finishing floors, and perhaps a new kitchen. The old windows also have to be looked at to see if they can be restored, he added.
The Amaral Building is thought to have served as a company store for the Valley Falls Company, which operated a major textile factory across the street along the Blackstone River in what is now Valley Falls Heritage Park.
During the early 20th century, a portion of the building housed a post office and library. By 1921, Portuguese immigrants Ezequiel Pires and Seraphim Cardanha converted the ground floor to a grocery store and added a three-bedroom apartment above. The Pires & Cardanha firm split in 1937, and the building was sold to Joaquim and Maria Amaral, who continued to operate the store and live in the apartment above from the early 1940s to 1988.
By 1990 the building had been abandoned, and in 2007 the Neves family (related to the Amarals) sold the building to the town of Cumberland. Some improvements included asbestos abatement and a new roof, but the building overall is in need of a dramatic makeover.
Modica said the Amaral Adaptive Reuse Committee is tasked with creating a community center that will include a host of users and uses, said Modica, including health screenings, job assistance, English as a second language classes, housing and heating assistance, and maybe even a food pantry.
“A variety of groups have shown interest,” he said.
Once officials sign a contract with the architect, they’ll host forums to present concepts and talk with stakeholders about how to best use the space, said Modica.
