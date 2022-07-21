LINCOLN – The Lincoln School Committee considered the name of the future Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School on Monday, when they learned that school buildings cannot be named after any person, living or dead.
Conversations about naming the structure led to the formation of a naming committee, made up of school administrators, parents and School Committee members. After their initial meeting, the naming committee agreed to refer the matter back to the full School Committee for a clear interpretation of the school department’s naming policy.
School attorney Ben Scungio clarified that no school building can be named after an individual in Lincoln based on the School Committee’s policy – but that there’s something of a loophole, in that they can name part of a building after someone.
According to the policy, “while areas within a school facility or school grounds may be considered for naming after individuals, historical events, geographical points or other instances suitable for public properties, the use of plaques, memorial gardens benches and the like are favored for this purpose.”
“You could name, for instance, a gym or library after someone. That’s allowed by the policy,” Scungio said. As another example, Supt. Larry Filippelli said Providence named a school wing after his father upon his retirement.
Mary Anne Roll said it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve named something after an individual in Lincoln. There’s a science wing at LHS dedicated to a teacher, and several athletic fields named for people in the community.
Asked whether the Physical Education Center is considered a “school building,” Scungio said the only differentiation in the current policy is between buildings and areas within a school. Lincoln could name part of the building, or just the interior, after someone – but not the building as a whole.
Or, they could change the policy.
School Committee member Kristine Donabedian noted that they updated the naming policy in April of 2021, and said she’s not aware of any changes that have occurred locally that would demand another update.
She also noted that the naming policy includes a process to follow for naming a portion of a building, and how to go about accepting and vetting nominations. School Committee chairman Joseph Goho said the committee could take suggestions from the public on “worthy individuals” to name something inside the PEC after.
Filippelli said the committee has the opportunity to recognize individuals who “contributed to Lincoln’s history” while also honoring the existing policy. “We have time to do this and do it correctly,” he said.
Under Lincoln’s naming policy, nominations must be submitted by school-based or community-based groups. Nominees must have “rendered exemplary and extraordinary service to the school department or the community,” and School Committee approval is required before any school property is named, or a plaque or monument is placed on school property.
