LINCOLN – School leaders in Lincoln will be accepting nominations for individuals to have part of the Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School named after them.
The building as a whole cannot be named after any person living or dead, according the school rules – but a part of the building, like the athletic court, can be.
Laying out the rules for nominating individuals to be honored, Supt. Larry Filippelli said:
• The person doing the nominating must be a Lincoln resident.
• They will accept nominations for one person, or multiple individuals.
• Nominees must be “rooted in education-based athletics” and must have made “a significant contribution to athletics.” This does not mean that they need to be, or have been, an athlete.
• The person nominating must complete a 400-word paragraph explaining “why the nominee is worthy of consideration,” he said.
After getting feedback from the School Committee on the process last week, Filippelli said they would be creating a Google form for nominations, to be uploaded to the school department website.
The nomination window will be announced at the Sept. 8 groundbreaking ceremony for the PEC, he said. He anticipates a two-to-three week window for accepting nominations, which would be reviewed by the naming committee and then the full School Committee in either October or November.
This Thursday’s groundbreaking at 6 p.m. marks the official start of the project.
