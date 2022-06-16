CUMBERLAND – Several improvement projects are nearing or have reached completion inside Diamond Hill Park over the past couple of years, says Parks and Recreation Director Michael Crawley, but the fractured nature of the work hasn’t been ideal.
With projects such as the new restrooms or pond upgrades, the left hand sometimes doesn’t know what the right is doing, he said. In response, said Crawley, the Diamond Hill Park Renovations Building Committee he’s a member of is prepared to hire one company to do the bulk of the remaining work.
“This way we get one firm, soup to nuts,” he told The Breeze, adding that new Public Works Director Joe Duarte made the suggestion that one firm should do everything instead of one doing the building, one doing the parking lot, etc.
A subcommittee of the Building Committee was set to meet Tuesday to review qualifications from three architectural firms submitting bids to do the work, which includes plans to demolish Diamond Hill’s ski lodge and replace it with a new modern community building. The scope of the work also includes the area surrounding the building, said Crawley, including the parking lot, entrance to the park, and outdoor amenities, including a possible green area, playground, splash pad or other additions.
“They’ll walk us through the whole process,” he said. “It will all be looped into one.”
Money was not part of the discussions taking place this week, just the firms’ ability to do the work through a request for offer (RFO) process related to scope of services. Those submitting bids were Lerner Ladds Bartels, of Pawtucket, Saccoccio & Associates, of Cranston, and Aharonian & Associates, of Lincoln.
The subcommittee was set to interview representatives from the firms on Tuesday and then make a recommendation to the full Building Committee.
“We’re trying to get the best firm for the town,” said Crawley.
The town is currently in the process of seeking a grant to help fund the reconfiguration of the parking lot and entrance to the park.
It is still believed that the current footprint of the ski lodge will have to be shifted for the new building due to constraints with septic and water access, said Crawley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.