WOONSOCKET – A sometimes underreported trend relates to the high percentage of homeless people who are struggling with mental health issues.
Michelle Taylor, vice president of social services at Community Care Alliance, said the organization offers supports to this vulnerable population.
Community Care Alliance is a combined community action, family service, and behavioral health organization based in Woonsocket that services individuals and families from various areas including Pawtucket and Central Falls.
“We serve about 15,000 people per year across the lifespan from childhood through the elderly, and we have 50 different programs cutting across different domains and areas,” Taylor said.
Community Care Alliance operates a drop-in center called Safe Haven that opened in February 2021 in Woonsocket as a place for the homeless to go to during the day and get warm during the winter months. “We went from a handful of people coming to see us and now we’re up to 60-80 people every single day,” Taylor said.
Safe Haven is essentially a place for people to get off of the streets and connected to resources they need, including behavioral health services for those struggling with mental illness. Those who turn to Safe Haven have a secure place to sleep, access to food, clothing, personal hygiene items as well as tents and sleeping bags.
“We have physician Dr. Nithin Paul who comes on Monday afternoons and meets with people as well as Dr. Gabe Pleasants who spends time on Wednesdays,” Taylor said. Clients at Safe Haven also get help with obtaining identification, which many end up losing and aren’t able to access a lot of services as a result.
Taylor explained that Community Care Alliance works closely with Behavioral Health Developmental Disabilities in Hospitals, an organization responsible for supervising behavioral health services in the state. “Statewide we use something called an integrated health home team model, which is a multi-disciplinary team,” Taylor said.
“It is serving people with severe and persistent mental illness and we’ve been using this model for well over a decade. Essentially what it looks like right now is a person has access to psychiatry or prescribing, a case manager, peer recovery support specialist, a hospital liaison, and a nurse, so it’s a really intensive care coordination effort.”
While working closely with BHDDH, Taylor said they allowed a lot of flexibility in how to enact the model, which is very important given there is a two-hour intake process that provides a very comprehensive bio-psychosocial assessment.
While Taylor finds the assessment good with providing a whole picture of an individual, the focus is on getting them care right away.
“It’s good because you want to look at the whole person – what’s your housing situation? What’s your medical situation? Who’s your family? Who do you connect with? Have you had dental care? What’s your economic situation? But if you wait to get that intake, it could be months before you could really engage that person in care,” Taylor said.
The drop-in center is staffed by peer recovery specialists with lived experience themselves and will have a clinician join in August to “meet people where they are at.” “We have a lot of people coming to us with significant issues and a lot of trauma and a lot of times people are easily triggered, so de-escalating people when they come in helps us to work with that population,” Taylor said.
Another way that homeless people with mental illness can receive help is through street outreach, where staff members go out into the community and work with people in need, providing them with a number of resources including clothing and food. “Our outreach staff are there but they’re also walking the streets and going places where there are tent cities,” Taylor said.
In order to help those at Safe Haven or on the streets, staff must build up trust with them by listening to their story and what they are about. “Our staff are really skilled at sitting with a person and asking them what they need,” Taylor said. “Even though we see people with a lot of disorders, that’s not the first thing that we are going to be able to address. We’re going to need to meet their basic needs.”
Staff take on a very person-centered and trauma-informed approach, Taylor said, where they are meeting the person where they are at and listening to what their priorities are. But nothing is ever forced upon a person and Taylor said there are no restrictions set on their participation.
“Once they are at the drop-in center, they can come in once every six months, or every day,” Taylor said. “Help is available if they want it but no one would ever be coerced into treatment.”
