Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 11:27 am
BURRILLVILLE – Brenda Eddy says her brother Gus Eddy has always been a staple in the Burrillville community, serving as a firefighter for more than 35 years.
“Everyone knows Gus,” Eddy says. “He has helped save many lives in this community.”
Eddy started out as a volunteer firefighter in Nasonville when he was only 16 years old. He rose through the ranks, serving as a volunteer firefighter and later chief before also working for the Pascoag Fire Department. He also worked for Med Tech Ambulance Services, which serves many communities.
“It’s the only job he has ever known, and he is good at it,” said his sister.
On Jan. 12, Eddy suffered a severe stroke while he was working that left him with numerous problems. His sister says that he thankfully knew the signs and symptoms of what he was experiencing and was able to communicate that to his rescue team.
“They originally stopped at Landmark to get the CT scan and administered it there and then sent him to Rhode Island Hospital immediately; that saved his life,” she said.
Eddy is currently settling in at Overlook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pascoag. Suffering physically and afraid that he won’t regain use of his left arm and might not be able to walk again, his sister said he is also in a tough place mentally.
“Not only does he have this challenge, but Gus is also left-handed, so he must also learn basic everyday things we take for granted all over again,” she said. All basic skills including feeding himself, writing, and brushing his teeth, he’s being taught how to do again with his right hand.
“His fear of not working and not being able to pay his bills or losing his home have been the worst for him,” said his sister.
His family decided to run a fundraiser to help Eddy, with the help of family, friends, and fire districts. His sister said his road to recovery will be a long one.
On March 6, the family will host a dinner at Uncle Ronnie’s Tavern where tickets will cost a total of $25. There will be raffles, a cash bar, and music. The family also set up a GoFundMe titled Gus “Chief” Eddy that had raised more than $16,000 as of Tuesday, and they will be selling t-shirts that read, “The scars you can’t see are the hardest to heal. Team Gus, Stroke Awareness.”
“He is only 51, these things shouldn’t be happening,” said his sister.
For tickets, cash donations, or raffle donations, contact Chief Michael Gingell at 401-692-7267 or mgingell@harrisvilleri.org, Nick at the Harrisville Fire Department at 401-568-5110, or Brenda Keeble at 401-935-6740 or pchef2008@gmail.com
Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Rate:
Begins:
Ends:
Transaction ID:
