NORTH PROVIDENCE – Billing the visit as a community conversation on the role of the arts in the economy, Sen. Jack Reed invited Maria Rosario Jackson, chairperson of the National Endowment for the Arts, to come to Rhode Island to meet with leaders, members of various non-profit organizations, and local artists last Friday, July 14.
The event was meant to highlight how the state is using the arts as a tool for economic development and community engagement.
The day-long tour began with what Reed’s office called a summit, which took place at Rhode Island College’s Roberts Hall auditorium. There, an audience of some 150 people from a variety of sectors within Rhode Island’s creative community heard the nation’s top arts advocate report on the NEA’s programs and funding objectives. Later in the day, Reed and Jackson toured performance venues in Woonsocket and Pawtucket.
At the RIC gathering, the senator and Jackson were joined by Lynne McCormack, executive director of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, and Thawn Harris, Narragansett Tribal Nation educator and storyteller, who spoke on behalf of the indigenous peoples of the state.
Reed spoke of his own early immersion in visual arts at Saturday morning classes for children at Rhode Island School for Design.
He also drew attention to the connection between arts events and programs and the well-being of the economy. The impact of COVID-19 on the performing arts was profound, he stated, illustrating the strong direct relationship between theater and concert venues and museums, and adjacent businesses that depend on them such as restaurants.
Jackson and Reed spoke of the Shuttered Venues Operating Grant program developed through the Small Business Administration in response to the pandemic shutdowns. That program, they said, helped many arts facilities to survive and continue to be vital magnets to key segments of local business districts once the pandemic subsided.
“Arts organizations are not only a cultural force, but they are also an economic force,” Reed said.
Jackson added, “the pandemic made us question our orthodoxies. In the hardship, a lot of innovation took place, and it expanded the role of participation in the arts. Knowing what is essential and what to protect emerged from the experience.”
She added that improvements to transportation, education, health, and employment can’t be achieved without arts organizations.
“There are so many pathways that we can pave,” she said. “Arts have as mighty a role as commerce.”
Reed spoke of the motivational role the arts can play in social and cultural development for individuals, mentioning that Richard Kneeland, the late Trinity Repertory Company actor, inspired him as a youth to pursue a career in the military when he saw him in William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar at a Project Discovery performance. Reed went on to win an appointment to and graduate from West Point.
Jackson added that the arts and humanities encourage people to reach their full potential.
Reed also pointed out that the arts create vectors for connection that are “uniquely impactful” for addressing issues such as mental health concerns.
He related how the Creative Forces: NEA Military Healing Arts Network, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, was created to improve the health, well-being, and quality of life for military and veteran populations exposed to trauma, as well as their families and caregivers.
The program places creative arts therapies at the core of patient-centered care and allows veterans to explore self-expression through art and music and the like.
The arts, he said, can also be a positive force for connecting people in the military with their families and counteracting the effects of isolation and depression, which are recurring problems in society today.
Reed and Jackson visited RiverzEdge Arts in Woonsocket and Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket.
During the summit at RIC, they reported that the event celebrated $268,174 in federal funds being distributed through the NEA to cultural organizations, individual artists, and schools across the state through the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.
The NEA this year awarded $1.294 million to 14 Rhode Island-based arts and cultural organizations. The allotment included $934,100 to assist the state arts council in supporting arts programs and services.
Reed, in his membership on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Interior, which oversees NEA funding, reportedly helped to secure $207 million for NEA in 2023, a $27 million increase over the previous year.
Sixteen programs or individual artists in the immediate area received fall grants from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.
