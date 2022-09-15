Ann Lilley at Halliwell Community Garden
Ann fieler-Lilley said she decided to join the parks and recreation commission in North Smithfield because she wanted to help make more recreational activities for adults to build community in town. She’s one of the main organizers of the Community Garden at Halliwell.

 Breeze file photo

NORTH SMITHFIELD — Parks and Recreation Department member and community garden organizer Ann Fieler-Lilley says there’s been a struggle this year distributing vegetables from the community garden at the former Halliwell School.

The garden was proposed last year as a way to use the vacant lot to help the community, as the town waited on the future of the property. The garden suffered a rough season this summer for many reasons, according to Fieler-Lilley, including the drought and the lack of volunteer commitment.

