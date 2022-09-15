Ann fieler-Lilleysaid she decided to join the parks and recreation commission in North Smithfield because she wanted to help make more recreational activities for adults to build community in town. She’s one of the main organizers of the Community Garden at Halliwell.
NORTH SMITHFIELD — Parks and Recreation Department member and community garden organizer Ann Fieler-Lilley says there’s been a struggle this year distributing vegetables from the community garden at the former Halliwell School.
The garden was proposed last year as a way to use the vacant lot to help the community, as the town waited on the future of the property. The garden suffered a rough season this summer for many reasons, according to Fieler-Lilley, including the drought and the lack of volunteer commitment.
Fieler-Lilley told The Breeze that the community garden has been donating the vegetables that are picked during harvests to senior housing complexes, including Deerfield Commons, Gatewood Apartments and The Meadows. During the week when the picking and distribution occurs, building managers have to let the organizer in with the vegetables to give them to senior volunteers to distribute. Because the building managers weren’t there most of the time, and the volunteers were scarce in each building complex, the team had no idea what to do with what they picked, she said. Fieler-Lilley said one day she even drove to one of the facilities and yelled, “vegetables!”
There would also be times where Fieler-Lilley would be the only one to show up to pick during heat waves, though she said there were many circumstances why volunteers couldn’t make it.
“I’ve been gardening for a very long time and every year is a different set of circumstances,” she said.
Another struggle that the garden has continued to face are the woodchucks that have made the facility their home. In the lower garden next to the playground, animals have been taking big bites and leaving vegetables half eaten.
“I don’t know if it’s the wildlife populations that tend to fluctuate,” said Fieler-Lilley, but deer don’t seem to be the issue.
“Things are starting to slow down, the number (of vegetables) are decreasing,” she said. As summer is transitioning into fall, the garden will donate to local food pantries. Fieler-Lilley said they’ve planted some items to extend the season such as beets, lettuce, and cabbage that could last all the way to November.
She said she’s hopeful as the Halliwell Review Committee now moves forward into master planning for the property, saying she has spoken to members on keeping the garden as an ongoing component of the property for the future.
“In fact, in locating the other garden down near the playground, we tried to push it off the side,” she said, adding that as the Halliwell property is used for other activities, she’s hopeful the integrity of what they already have will be kept.
“What we’ll do is sit down and plan what we do next year, and we’ll rely on our volunteer feedback,” she said. “We might want to rethink it,” Fieler-Lilley added that they might even think about renting plots out to residents.
Other matters brought forth during a meeting on Sept. 7 included a discussion of past and future events for the town. Parks and Recreation coordinator Kate Pasquariello added that North Smithfield had a great summer when it came to recreation programs and sports. The summer concerts were also a great success.
“Fall is all geared up,” she said, as she’s been working with a couple in town to reinstate women’s softball all year around.
When discussing Dinner Under the Stars set for Oct. 1, Pasquariello added that “we just need to get the tickets out there,” as this year tickets will be priced at $100 because of an unstable market.
