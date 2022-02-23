PAWTUCKET – Snow may still be in the forecast, but volunteers with the Taft Street Community Garden are settling into their new home behind Francis J. Varieur Elementary School after construction of the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium development took over its space last October, and are preparing for their first season in the new spot.
Andrew Kennedy, garden and communication director, noted how he and the other board members first reached out to Fortuitous Partners two years ago after they saw that their original spot was on the spot of the proposed stadium.
“Pretty quickly, the city and developers affirmed that they wanted to work with us and relocate us to a different site,” Kennedy said. “Our head gardener, Pat Kinghorn, suggested moving to the Varieur School because she felt as though being located at a school would preclude this from happening again, so we initiated the whole process.”
Kennedy said they started construction on the new garden site at the start of summer in 2021 and by September, the garden was functional for use.
“We slowly transitioned bit by bit,” Kennedy said. “As the fall kind of wrapped up, we fully transitioned to the new site and the old site was demolished at the end of 2021.”
Members of the Taft Street Community Garden held a candle ceremony right before they officially left the site to put their old garden beds to rest.
Kennedy said that while there may have been some initial frustration due to not being informed that they would have to find a new home until they contacted the developers themselves, Fortuitous Partners and city officials ended up being more supportive than they were expecting.
He said that despite any worry and frustration, they ultimately were happy with the end results and received a garden that was larger and nicer than the one at their previous location.
“My take on the situation was they had provided us with a better, new site so we were able to let go of the new one,” Kennedy said. “There was a sadness and somber vibe of letting go, but ultimately we were happy to be in a better, more secure location.”
Now that they are settled in their new location, Taft Street Community Garden is planning on collaborating with local organizations as well as the school. Kennedy said organizers has been discussing holding programs with the school such as having students paint raised beds, plant produce and let them see the end product in the fall.
“We floated the idea of doing that with Varieur, but we have to follow their procedure and none of our ideas are set in stone yet,” he said. “We have access to these young kids nearby and I think that’s a prime reason to hold programs with the school.”
In addition, they are looking for more members of the community to join in on their gardening efforts in hopes of bolstering efforts following a decline in membership during the pandemic.
“Most other gardens tend to have waitlists or a capacity cap because they give one raised bed to each member,” Kennedy said. “With our garden we don’t allocate the beds to members, we all co-tend so it’s a communal system, there’s not a clear point to which we can’t accept new people.”
Kennedy said the pandemic made it difficult for all organizations, such as a community garden, to grow in membership, but members are excited to welcome new people to this community effort and welcome anyone who wants to join.
