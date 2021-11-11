CUMBERLAND – Members of the community helped fill Cumberland’s Blessing Box at Saint Aidan-Saint Patrick Parish on Diamond Hill Road last Saturday, Nov. 6, supporting those in need.
Cumberland resident Cristina Riendeau came up with the idea to have a Blessing Box three years ago and eventually connected with Alex Rodrigues, an Eagle Scout from the Berkeley-Ashton Troop, who was searching for an Eagle Scout project.
Rodrigues built the Blessing Box and installed it on Oct. 30, and Riendeau will be helping to care for it and working to keep it continuously stocked.
During the donation drive last Saturday, Rodrigues and his peers from Scout Troop 1 were on site to help collect donations, including food, toiletries, new socks, hand and foot warmers, boxed milk, toiletries, baby wipes, hats, gloves, and notes of encouragement.
“The Scouts did an amazing job of not only installing this, but making sure it’s fully stocked,” Riendeau said.
“There are plastic grocery bags inside the box, in case people need to take items with them.”
“It went great, we got it set up quickly and collected enough donations to completely fill it,” Rodrigues said. “I have heard that people have come and taken things like gloves and socks from it, so it is running well.”
Riendeau said that the hats and gloves donated were the first to be taken. They also installed a mailbox on the side of the Blessing Box for words of encouragement, requests or suggestions.
Riendeau said she is still working toward getting the appropriate resource sheets attached to the box. These resources will provide information on mental health agencies, locations for meal sites, help for eviction, homelessness, addiction, and other community resources.
A Facebook page, Blessing Box of Cumberland, RI will host notifications when the blessing box is running low on supplies, letting people know that it can be refilled.
