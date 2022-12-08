CUMBERLAND – Roughly a dozen community members, including a few town officials, gathered last Thursday at the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church to discuss plans for a future Arnold Mills Historic District.
The town tapped consultant Epsilon Associates in August to further explore the possibility of establishing a new zoning overlay district here.
Liz Warburton, of Epsilon, said the goal of the meeting was to discuss the area and scope of the proposed district and provide more information to homeowners so they feel empowered and informed about what the changes might mean for them.
The proposal is to establish a longstanding Historic District in Arnold Mills, “a beautiful area with a lot of architectural and historical integrity,” she said.
There are many structures that contribute to that history in the village, Warburton added, including the church that hosted them that evening. The village was “perhaps best known for its rural industry,” housing a sawmill that operated until 1862, a gristmill that survived until 1962, a blacksmith shop, general store, wheelwright shop and straw hat factory.
Sneech Pond Road was the major east-west highway through Arnold Mills prior to the construction of Nate Whipple Highway in the 1960s.
Some properties have been lost, such as the Metcalf machine shop that burned in a fire in 1897, but many have been saved, Warburton said. In addition to private houses, she pointed to the circa-1896 pony truss bridge on Sneech Pond Road as an example of the district’s well-preserved historical features.
Warburton said Arnold Mills isn’t historically significant for its individual structures, but for the village as a cohesive whole. That holistic significance is one of the reasons it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, she noted.
Arnold Mills has been listed in the historic register since 1978, but Warburton was clear that the register is different than a local historic district. To be eligible for the historic register, a structure or neighborhood must have both historical significance and physical architectural integrity. Only the exteriors of the buildings are considered for the national register; and the listing alone does not place restrictions on property owners.
By comparison, houses included in the local district would be subject to a degree of local control over certain changes.
“Local historic districts are completely separate from the National Register of Historic Places, but instead establish a zoning overlay area that encourages historical preservation,” she said, and property owners have an “active role” in the process.
Historic districts are controlled at the town level, not the national level. Further, it “influences a historic property’s future,” while the national register “acknowledges a historic property’s past.”
Eighteen communities in Rhode Island have a historic overlay district of some sort, Warburton said. The districts are administered by local historic commissions, which review plans for any demolition, new construction and major alterations of properties.
Permanent exterior changes, including walls, windows, roofs, fences, garages and out-buildings are subject to review by the historic commission. Paint colors, interior work and simple repairs “not changing the appearance of a structure,” such as replacing clapboards or window frames in-kind, are not subject to review.
Property owners in a historic district must apply for a certificate of appropriateness from the commission before starting any construction, alteration, removal or demolition affecting the exterior of the structure, fencing or outbuildings.
Members of Cumberland’s Historic Commission made it clear last Thursday that they want to help homeowners, not impede them.
“When you have a district with very well-preserved architecture and historical value, it can be seen as a hindrance by property owners, but a historic district actually gives them the opportunity to weigh in on the type of development happening in their neighborhood,” Warburton said. “It allows property owners in the neighborhood to have a platform.”
Other potential benefits include historic tax credits and grant opportunities and increased property values, she added.
Cumberland Historic District Commission Chairperson Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane said the commission recently weighed in on the Ann & Hope redevelopment. Before there was a historic district there, she said the town lost a lot of significant buildings in the area.
“One of the reasons I joined the commission was a desire to not see any more of these things disappear in town,” she said, adding that the commission is eager to partner with Arnold Mills homeowners toward that effort.
During her 16-year tenure on the commission, she said she’s hard-pressed to remember denying an application for a certificate of appropriateness in Cumberland’s historic districts, instead offering suggestions.
“The procedure is very easy,” she said.
“Never about color, by the way,” she added, joking, “If you want a pink house we might say something, but there’s a misconception that we’ll tell people ‘you have to have these colors.’”
At Ann & Hope, she said they suggested the developers re-use some of the original windows inside the interior stairwells and highlight some other features such as a historic clock and the old conveyor belt for shopping carts.
Epsilon hasn’t mapped the exact boundaries of the Arnold Mills Historic District, but said a full report of potential properties will be forthcoming. Part of their job will be to consider the exact area of the district.
Local historic district zoning was first adopted in Cumberland in 1987 in an effort to preserve the town’s heritage. The Cumberland Historic District Commission was established that same year by the Town Council.
While the boundaries for an Arnold Mills Historic District haven’t been officially established, there are at least a dozen — likely more — historically significant structures along Sneech Pond Road and Nate Whipple Highway.
Cumberland currently has nine historic districts, comprising more than 275 properties. Historic districts in town include the the Ashton Village, Town Hall, Lonsdale Village, Tower Hill Road, Old West Wrentham Road, Upper Scott Road and Diamond Hill Road.
Arnold Mills has long been considered an important site outside of the other districts.
Town Planner Jonathan Stevens said Epsilon is working on a “foundation document” to help people understand the specific properties being considered for the district.
Any proposal for an Arnold Mills Historic District zoning overlay would be forwarded to the Planning Board, then to the Town Council’s ordinance committee for consideration.
“It’s heartbreaking to see these historic structures knocked down because all you need is a demolition permit,” he said. “At the same time, it’s recognizing that property owners who want to pursue alternations or renovations must go before the commission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.