NORTH SMITHFIELD – In a unique public meeting format, a selection of town commissions and public organizations came together last Thursday to submit their needs and hopeful wishes to the Halliwell Review Committee.
The committee has been seeking outside input for the large project as they try to create a vision for the defunct school site that serves as many needs in the community as possible. On June 2, they heard from the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee, the North Smithfield Public Library, the Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Public Arts Committee. The Conservation Commission was also on the agenda, but did not have a representative present at the meeting.
Group leaders told the Halliwell committee what they’d like to see done with the property in accordance with their organization’s needs. Linda Thibault, chairman of the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee, said that while they’re grateful for their current space at Scouter’s Hall, they’d like a community area where seniors can go and hang around.
“We have a space but we need a place,” Thibault said. She also said that over 200 seniors in North Smithfield currently belong to senior centers in surrounding communities, and take advantage of their programming. They’re seeking a location for exercise and wellness classes, computer and technological education, art and painting classes, a space for intergenerational events, and more.
The North Smithfield Public Library, represented by Alison Peirce and Sue Dubois, added that they also had a desire for more space and room to grow. In 2007 the library went out for a $12 million bond to build a new and improved library, but it failed.
Peirce pointed out that when new libraries are built, the state will reimburse the municipality for 50 percent of the building cost. While they’ve been able to renovate the interior of the library thanks to the Champlin Foundation, she said, they’re operating at 7,000 square feet when they should be more in the range of 24,000 square feet.
The library is also using compact shelving right now, which, according to Peirce in Dubois, is supposed to be used for storing materials, not displaying the collection.
Cheryl Marandola and Ann Lilley represented the Parks and Recreation Commission, which is currently using parts of the Halliwell site for the North Smithfield Community Garden. Their unique request, aside from space to accommodate less-known organizations in town, such as the Quilting Guild, was for a commercial kitchen space.
Lilley and Marandola envision classes from breadmaking to canning, farm-to-table dinners, and community cooking classes in conjunction with the community garden, behind which Lilley is a passionate and driving force. She came to the Halliwell meeting from the garden, and chuckled at the beginning of their presentation because she “could hardly move.”
The Public Art Advisory Committee, a relatively young organization in town, sent Tiffany Nguyen and Lauren Mosakowski to say that while they’re not interested in maintaining a building, they would take advantage of multi-use space by holding classes. Their role, Mosakowksi said, has been building relationships around town and rotating exhibitions of resident’s art through public spaces.
Town Council President John Beauregard spoke to the Halliwell committee to submit his opinion on the project in light of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force recently putting the building of a new police station on hold.
“I think you should take your lead from the building review commission. The way the economy is right now and also the way it’s so uncertain what’s going to happen in the future, inflation, we couldn’t nail down a price and lock in a price,” Beauregard said, adding that although he hasn’t polled the Town Council, he doesn’t feel that right now the council would be entertaining a multi-million dollar project with an incoming recession.
Bob Meo, Halliwell Review Committee Board Member, mentioned that if we’re going into a recession that prices might come down.
Beauregard maintained that he believes there may be uses for the site in the meantime that do not include a building while they wait for construction prices to stabilize.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski reaffirmed at the meeting that abatement of the property is the number one priority, and Director of Public Works Ray Pendergast confirmed that they’re currently in the process of exploring abatement and demolition plans.
Zwolenski further suggested putting a skating rink on the property, which has been proposed in the past by Council Vice President Kim Alves, or maybe some basketball courts.
“There’s a lot of quick, measurable short gains that we can do,” Zwolenski said.
