CUMBERLAND – Students and staff at Community Elementary School at 15 Arnold Mills Road are back in school after an $8 million phase one expansion, with phase two work on the existing school happening now.

The school has seen “dramatic improvement,” said Supt. Phil Thornton, with the new and bright cafeteria replacing the former basement one that wouldn’t meet today’s codes as one of the highlights. The new stage in the cafeteria will host graduation and performances, among other events.

