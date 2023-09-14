CUMBERLAND – Students and staff at Community Elementary School at 15 Arnold Mills Road are back in school after an $8 million phase one expansion, with phase two work on the existing school happening now.
The school has seen “dramatic improvement,” said Supt. Phil Thornton, with the new and bright cafeteria replacing the former basement one that wouldn’t meet today’s codes as one of the highlights. The new stage in the cafeteria will host graduation and performances, among other events.
“It’s just a nice look,” said Thornton.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at Community School was planned for Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Teacher Sarah Headlee said the upgrades “are amazing,” saying her larger classroom is bright and has plenty of space for her 22 students.
Community, like other schools, is being equipped with plentiful safety upgrades, including a state-of-the-art “fisheye” camera system covering the school “from every angle,” said Thornton, and upgraded windows.
The school, as others, also has new restrooms, new efficient motion-activated LED lighting, and new bottle-filling water fountains.
One question that comes up frequently from people is about why all schools across the country don’t have full air conditioning, and while some upgrades are able to be made in that area, and some portable units are used, said the superintendent, it really comes down to a power issue and resulting safety hazard if too many units are plugged in.
Some playground upgrades are happening now, said Thornton, but Mayor Jeff Mutter has agreed to a full playground overhaul at Community next spring. Also outside at Community, trees have been added as a buffer and extensive new rain gardens have been added for drainage. New pavement and traffic patterns have also been added, as well as a new outdoor basketball court.
Once additional upgrades are done, said Thornton, Community will become a four-track school, meaning four classes in each grade.
Community Principal Cheryl Vaughn said it’s not easy being a principal of a school in this type of transition, but “it’s so worth it.”
Sisters Leah, grade 5, and Maya Tracey, grade 2, said they love the new facilities and how they help them learn and enjoy the school day. Favorite rooms are the cafeteria with stage for Maya and air conditioned music room that goes right through to the stage for Leah.
Fire alarms and accessibility issues have also been addressed at Community.
Additional work to add more classrooms in the old portion of the school will happen over the coming year will be “a big undertaking,” said Thornton. That work will address the “steamy and wet” former cafeteria in the basement of the school.
