CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland School Department could be facing $1 million in elevated costs if officials don’t change the schedule for upcoming school upgrades.
Supt. Phil Thornton updated the School Committee last week as the wide-scale renovations continue.
Current projects are mostly on schedule, said Thornton, including an addition on Community School, but officials are now considering a plan to complete remaining future additional upgrades at Community as one ongoing project. That would mean instead of doing a couple of “summer slams,” as was envisioned when an $83 million bond was passed in 2018, Community students would move to the high school’s temporary space after Ashton students are moved there next year.
There are many moving pieces to the entire plan for upgraded schools, said Thornton, including a potential switch from renovations at B.F. Norton Elementary School to a much more aggressive school replacement and enlargement.
“I’m trying to give folks a lot of time to wrap their minds around all of it,” he said.
With a complete shutdown of Community, the project would run from June of 2024 to August of 2025. Thornton and Luis Torrado, of Torrado Architects, said the main reason for the move would be a cost-saving one, as the two “summer slam” projects previously planned to complete upgrades at Community are very expensive.
School officials were set on Wednesday of this week to meet with the Town Council to talk about the concept of another bond question for a new B.F. Norton and additional capital upgrades in the district. The original concept was for an $8 million renovation.
School Committee member Amy Rogalski asked why there seems to be some level of surprise and uncertainty when there’s been so long to plan these projects.
“How are we just now knowing that we can’t get work done in two summers?” she asked.
Thornton said much of the change has come about due to changes in market conditions, but also to wanting to bring all schools up to the “Cumberland Hill School standard” achieved with renovations there last year. Original plans focused on health and safety, he said, but the first job at Cumberland Hill, which has the largest footprint of any school, allowed officials to look at what else might be done to modernize the school and increase the scope.
Thornton said there’s also been a lot of thought going into redistricting and “right-sizing” schools. The plan all along was to make Community a four-track school from its current five tracks, and about 120 students will move from Community to Ashton as a result. If Community School work can’t be done over two summers, he said, why not move the school to the temporary space at the high school knowing now that it will fit there? That would help the district stay on budget, he said, saying the risk of two “summer slams” at this point puts the district of going way over budget and not hitting timelines.
The final piece to the puzzle is what happens to B.F. Norton, he said.
Rogalski said northern Cumberland continues to see housing growth, and what happens when Community School is four tracks and officials are forced to move students elsewhere.
Thornton said the plan was always to make it a four-track school and put some students at Ashton, saying class sizes at Community are still on the smaller side at 21 or 22 students compared to 25 in some other schools.
Member Keri Smith asked about moving to a four-track school at Community while moving B.F. up to four tracks instead of remodeling, saying some in the community might say they’re just shifting students.
Thornton said to keep in mind that schools are getting new common areas, so it’s not just classrooms, and Community will now have four large common areas without the capacity for five tracks in a modernized space.
Ultimately, he said, having a four-track school on both ends of town with an ability to take some students will be beneficial.
Answering Rogalski on how much the cost overruns might be if they stick with the initial plan for Community, Torrado said the numbers aren’t final but they’re in the range of $1 million.
Member Kerry Feather said she has no problem with Community coming to the high school, but she felt the committee originally approved a block of money and doesn’t know why there are these cost overruns now. Torrado responded that there’s been an “unprecedented escalation in construction costs,” last year at 16 percent instead of the projected 3-4 percent, and those are expected to continue.
Rogalski said that unless they know the figures, she shouldn’t be voting on the change, and Thornton said his intention is to have this as a standing item for updates. Feather said she felt somewhat blindsided by the changed cost estimates.
Chairperson Karen Freedman acknowledged the many changes still to come, saying redistricting will happen when Ashton comes online.
Megan Havrilla, senior project manager at Colliers, the owner’s representative for the district, presented a proposed letter of intent to submit a stage two necessity of construction application in September to request $63 million of school housing aid funds for construction of a new four-track B.F. Norton, at $50,838,496, and other capital upgrades, at $12,426,500. Money, which would need to be approved by voters in a new bond, would cover the new school as well as a roof project, ADA upgrades, security, health and safety improvements, and new playgrounds.
The committee was set to consider approving the letter from Havrilla at a special meeting on Tuesday.
