Smithfield native Steven Krol is undergoing chemotherapy for a brain tumor discovered only weeks before the birth of his second daughter. His cousin, Stephanie Dumond is hosting fundraiser to help the family with medical and household bills. From left: Steven, wife Sara, daughters Noelle and newborn Penelope.

SMITHFIELD – With a newborn baby due in May, the news delivered on March 27 of a brain tumor affecting Smithfield native Steven Krol was heartbreaking for the family, said Krol’s cousin, Stephanie Dumond.

Dumond, of Smithfield, said her thoughts have constantly been occupied by the difficulty the Krol family is facing. She is hosting a fundraiser at Starland Sportsplex and Fun Park in Hanover, Mass., in September to help the family with any medical or household bills.

