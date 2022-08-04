SMITHFIELD – With a newborn baby due in May, the news delivered on March 27 of a brain tumor affecting Smithfield native Steven Krol was heartbreaking for the family, said Krol’s cousin, Stephanie Dumond.
Dumond, of Smithfield, said her thoughts have constantly been occupied by the difficulty the Krol family is facing. She is hosting a fundraiser at Starland Sportsplex and Fun Park in Hanover, Mass., in September to help the family with any medical or household bills.
In addition to prayers, Dumond said she would like to help the family more. She said Krol’s wife, Sara, was 36 weeks pregnant at the time of his diagnosis. Krol went to the hospital on March 27 experiencing episodes of numbness and headaches. Doctors found a massive tumor on his brain, and he underwent brain surgery to remove the tumor five days after the diagnosis.
While the majority of the tumor was removed, Dumond said doctors left some to prevent damage to his brain. Since then, doctors have diagnosed Krol with a type of glioma called astrocytoma grade 3. In July, Krol began treatment for the remaining tumor, including six weeks of radiation therapy and one year of chemotherapy.
As Sara Kroll is a self-employed licensed therapist running her practice, the family is paying out of pocket for Krol’s medical expenses.
“Mortgage, childcare, diapers … whatever it can be used for it would be wonderful,” Dumond said.
“I would like to help them out in any way we or the community possibly can. Childcare costs add up on top of life costs,” she said.
Krol, 34, is someone Dumond described as hard-working, kind and respectful. She said she always speaks highly of him, and said she was proud when he married his wife, Sara.
“They’re amazing people. They’re incredible, very religious, and faithful to their religious community. They have been praying and going to church and have the community praying for them as well. I’m sure that’s carrying them through,” Dumond said.
Krol, who is being treated at Dana Farber, said he would like to donate some of the proceeds to research for his type of cancer if possible.
Dumond said the Krols are staying as positive as possible, and will try to attend.
The Sept. 18 fundraiser, running from noon to 5 p.m. at Starland, includes unlimited attractions, featuring go-karts, mini golf, laser tag, a rock wall, one raffle entry, a slice of pizza and a soft drink. It will also include access to toddler time, live music, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, an outdoor beer garden and more.
“I thought, let’s do something that is out-of-the-box, and so fun, so Steven, if he can come with his wife and daughters, can have an awesome time,” Dumond said.
Dumond said the idea for the fundraiser was to have fun together as a community while still remembering the purpose of the event.
To attend the Krol fundraiser in September, contact Dumond at stephanie.dumond17@yahoo.com or purchase tickets for $40 at https:/starlandsports.com/shop/krol-fundraiser/.
To donate to the Krol family, find them on GoFundMe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.