PAWTUCKET – JK Equities, which is looking to bring a large-scale warehouse distribution center to the former Microfibres manufacturing site and nearby former Morley Field parcel, is petitioning the city to rezone the Morley Field land off Moshassuck St.
The request to change five acres of property from public open to industrial open zoning is set to go to the City Council this week, to be referred to its ordinance subcommittee. It rests between other properties that are zoned for industrial and commercial uses, states the petition.
It also notes that the company and the city negotiated a purchase and sales agreement with the understanding that it would be used for part of the project. Company representatives say the request is in keeping with the purpose and intent of the city’s zoning and comprehensive plan requirements.
Representatives from Mayor Donald Grebien’s office say the search for an athletic field to replace Morley Field, planned to happen in the same western area of the city, is still ongoing. They and representatives from the Office of Planning and Redevelopment previously rejected the idea proposed by Councilor Clovis Gregor wanting to acquire the former Angelica Textile property and convert it into green space, citing several factors that would make such a plan infeasible.
The minimum size for the required recreation conversion under the National Park Service’s replacement restrictions is 5.04 acres, and the Angelica property covers 1.67 acres. The best use for that property, stated a memo late last year, is one that doesn’t require demolition of existing structures and doesn’t have environmental concerns.
