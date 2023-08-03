CUMBERLAND – Representatives for Storage Rentals of America have withdrawn a master plan application for a three-story self-storage facility in the town’s industrial park.
Attorney Scott Partington told the Planning Board on July 27 that they tried long and hard to come up with a redesign that would be palatable to neighbors, but in the end, it proved to be nothing more than “a change of facade” and he felt it was a waste of time and resources to proceed.
Partington said the company is now contemplating a single-story storage facility in the future, and could return with that proposal. He said he hasn’t seen it yet, so he isn’t sure of any relief that would be requested, and they would also look to have a private meeting with neighbors to present it.
The Breeze reported last October that the project proposal at 90 Industrial Road was being put on ice temporarily amid a neighborhood outcry over the proposal. Board members said at the time that a 35-foot storage facility is better than a 75-foot industrial building that would be allowed, but neighbors were unconvinced.
Ryan Headlee, of 39 Jenna Way, said the proposal would essentially equate to the “Empire State Building” of Cumberland, saying no residents here ever imagined when purchasing a home that they would one day be “looking at 35-foot skyscraper of storage proportions.”
Also on July 27, the board received an update on final plans for the expansion of J.J. Duffy Funeral Home and the addition of a crematorium there.
Owners had been reluctant to add trees within the parking lot surface, and the final compromise is for 13 perimeter trees, both of the Princeton elm and red maple varieties. Trees must be planted before a building permit would be issued for the crematorium.
Partington, also the attorney for J.J. Duffy, thanked the Planning Board and Planning Department for working with them, saying the funeral home operators had legitimate concerns and never wanted to be seen as “recalcitrant or obstinate” about the situation.
