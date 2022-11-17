NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield resident Paul Jones says he has the evidence to prove that he did not fail to account for his expenses during his race to win House District 48 against incumbent Rep. Brian Newberry.

Newberry defeated Jones by a count of 3,634 votes to 2,045 votes in the Nov. 8 election.

Tags

(1) comment

Citizen Greg
Citizen Greg

Gets caught cheating, deletes social media sites. Then says this is only happening because I did so good. The worst form of politician.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.