NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield resident Paul Jones says he has the evidence to prove that he did not fail to account for his expenses during his race to win House District 48 against incumbent Rep. Brian Newberry.
Newberry defeated Jones by a count of 3,634 votes to 2,045 votes in the Nov. 8 election.
The chairperson of the Rhode Island Republican Party, Sue Cienki, filed a complaint against Jones a few days after the election, alleging that the candidate failed to document his expenses on published advertisements, some of which came from Mark Berger of “Berg’s Eye Communications.”
“Mr. Berger took out advertisements in a circular called ‘Shop in RI,’ a magazine which provides paid advertising opportunities for participating businesses,” Cienki noted.
“Jones is a high-ranking Democratic Party leader,” said Cienki. “This is not simply one mistake, but a pattern of hiding or failing to report in-kind contributions and/or expenditures. He obviously didn’t raise much money himself, yet his campaign spent thousands. It smacks of dark money being funneled by outside organizations in an attempt to buy an election.”
Mark Berger, of “Berg’s Eye Communications,” told The Breeze he has known Jones for many years and they have worked on numerous projects together.
“The charges are unfounded,” Berger said. He said he contacted Jones last month to replace a section in ShopinRI when a story fell through, as he was on deadline.
Cienki claims Jones hid his use of a public relations professional, did not disclose his letter to the district on his campaign finance reports, did not disclose his Facebook ads on finance reports, and also did not disclose his mailer on finance reports.
“The only money that I got from that article was from the magazine itself,” said Berger.
Jones provided a copy of his invoice, dated Nov. 3, from Checkmate Group LLC for various expenses during his campaign. The Board of Elections reporting date was Nov. 1, but Jones said he did not receive the invoice until Nov. 6. His next campaign finance report isn’t due until 28 days after the election, and Jones says he will indicate the expenses that are listed for an amount of more than $8,000.
“I can only imagine who this complaint came from,” said Jones, adding that the reason for this complaint is because he did so well, and he plans on running again in 2024. On Monday, Jones sent a response to the allegations to Richard Thornton, director of campaign financing, which also included a statement from Berg’s Eye Communications.
Thornton, according to Jones, wanted to know if the Facebook charge pertaining to the allegation was coming out on the 31st, as campaign finance reports were due on Nov. 1.
“I had to enter a card when I first designed the ads so it was an auto charge,” said Jones. He added that when he checked the account with BankRI on the first of November, it was still processing, so he had “no reason” to expect it was going to revert back to the 31st.
“Richard had a few followup questions and now I’m just waiting to hear back,” he said.
