WOONSOCKET – A complaint has been filed with the Woonsocket Housing Authority regarding the hiring of new Executive Director Todd Boisvert.
The complaint was allegedly filed by a former long time employee of the Woonsocket Housing Authority.
Commissioner Michael Dubois brought up the potential memorandum of agreement violation during the Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, May 18. Dubois said of the complaint about the hiring process of Boisvert that he had previously been unaware that it had been filed.
“As a commissioner for two months, I think there needs to be some transparency between the board,” said Dubois.
Chairperson Michael Houle said the board gave him authority to negotiate terms of Boisvert’s contract on April 6, and Boisvert was the official candidate that the board was set on prior to Boisvert signing terms of his contract on April 14.
Dubois read an email from Houle showing that Boisvert was given a car on April 8 and had started his position before he was officially hired. Dubois said it would have been appropriate for the commissioners to meet again before Boisvert began his position.
Houle answering the complaint with a response to the attorney general was also inappropriate because meeting minutes Houle referenced were never approved.
Houle rebutted the claims from Dubois, saying he was being accused of something he didn’t do and that he acted on what the board authorized him to do during the April 8 meeting.
Commissioner Steve D’Agostino, the city’s public works director and public face on many issues, said that since their attorney said it was appropriate to vote on Boisvert’s hire, it was up to Dubois whether he wanted to vote yes or no to ratifying the hire at the May 18 meeting.
“At what point do I have to ratify something that I’ve already been approved to do?” asked Houle.
The board’s attorney said Houle caught himself during the April 8 meeting in changing the wording from “hire” to “negotiate the terms of” Boisvert’s contract, saying that though Dubois had a right to his opinion, it was factual that Houle was given the authority to negotiate terms of the contract with Boisvert.
Commissioner Thomas Calouro said he wouldn’t get hung up on the terms negotiated and would vote to ratify the contract with Boisvert, but he did agree that seeing complaints filed would be beneficial as he was also not aware of the complaint.
“There are people that don’t work here anymore that have made it a hobby to punch holes in the day-to-day operations, slowing things to the point of being ridiculous,” said Calouro.
Ultimately, the ratification of Boisvert’s hire was approved, with Dubois and Commissioner Lucienne Cote abstaining. Cote abstained because she was not present to hear discussions on Boisvert’s contract.
