PAWTUCKET – Main Street’s statement art piece is complete, transforming the downtown’s municipal garage from a drab block into a bright landmark.
The Pawtucket Foundation dedicated two years of private donor funding to the reimagining of the Main Street garage, said Executive Director Jan Brodie, working with project architect Neal Bijlani and Chris Ladds of LLB Architects and others to turn it into what she says is an important component of the downtown’s future.
“I think it looks fabulous,” she said of the final product. “To me it’s like a big sculpture. It’s really cool.”
The total price tag on the project, completed as of last week, is $236,000, and includes tall blue fin or sail-like pieces meant to evoke thoughts of the Ocean State.
Bijlani said everyone’s proud of how the design translated in the final product. He said the material used for the fins comes with a 15-year warranty, meaning they’re made to last. Jay Massa, president of Stafford Design/Build, who does custom fabrication of awnings, designed them to be both beautiful and strong enough to endure intense weather elements.
Lights are also part of the design, giving the garage a whole different look at night.
The garage as an art piece is one component of wider efforts to transform the one-way section of Main Street that has long craved renewed economic development, said Brodie, including a Pawtucket Foundation application for a Main Street revitalization grant through Rhode Island Commerce and a Pawtucket Planning Department application for much bigger money in federal highway dollars.
“My grant request is small, she said, a few hundred thousand. You’re not digging up streets with that kind of money,” she said.
The ultimate goal is this, said Brodie: to complete facade and streetscape improvements and develop a pedestrian corridor from the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center to the new soccer stadium coming at Tidewater Landing. Some property acquisition will be needed as part of that effort, and the Pawtucket Business Development Corp. will also be involved with helping business owners with heating and cooling upgrades.
“There are lots of things going on,” said Brodie, and it’s all about that connection between the train/transit hub and stadium/downtown.
“We want to be ready for it to be an attractive safe, good experience,” she said. “Smack in the middle” of the walkable corridor, she said, is this parking garage, which will complement a growing downtown business and residential district.
The parking garage, holding more than 150 vehicles, is part of a wider strategy on parking for the city, she said, knowing that parking at the transit hub won’t always be free. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is about to expand parking, she said, but there will be continued pressure for spots for stores and businesses throughout the downtown. Officials will need to figure out where there should be metered parking for 30 minutes or an hour, she said, and the parking garage will all be part of that plan.
Also part of the equation some day, she said, likely well over a decade from now, is the plan to convert the one-way section of Main Street as well as a couple of other wide streets into two-way traffic, where a dozen or so on-street parking spots will be lost. It will be important that the parking garage “fits into habits and behaviors,” she said, with people understanding that they may not be able to park right in front of where they need to go but might have to walk a few steps to get to their final destination.
Additional planned improvements to the garage include substantial lighting inside on the first and second floors to make people feel safer using it, said Brodie.
A previous Rhode Island Commerce grant paid for removal of small storefronts along the front of the garage, which “aired it out” and brought in some light, said Brodie.
In addition to the expectation of new retailers joining the downtown in Moore’s buildings and elsewhere, including a replacement restaurant planned at the former Plouffe’s across from the garage, Brodie said the garage will also support plans for increased events in the downtown area, including in support of the Pawtucket Arts Festival.
Representatives from Izzo Electric came up with the lighting that makes the fins glow at night, but remain invisible to the eye during the day, said Brodie. Cooley Fabrics donated the tough textiles that serve as the orange horizontal band on the fins. The city helped fund a small gap of 8 percent and was supportive all the way along, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.