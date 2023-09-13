PAWTUCKET – A new mural is now loudly visible at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Jenks Way in Pawtucket.
City officials and members of the Pawtucket arts community gathered to cut the ribbon on the Pleasant Street mural created by Brooklyn-based artists Gera Lozano (GERALUZ) and Werc Alvarez last Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Mayor Donald Grebien said that the unveiling of the mural is part of an ongoing plan to promote all wonderful things happening in the community all year.
He said Pleasant Street was chosen as a place that needed a little boost. Grebien also acknowledged the organizations that supported the mural’s creation.
“It does take a community – the Pawtucket Arts Commission, Pawtucket Arts Committee, Pawtucket Foundation, and the R.I. Art League,” Grebien said. “We’re excited about having the wall decorated.”
Miriam Plitt, chairperson of the Pawtucket Arts Commission, explained the board’s goals.
“We are the city of arts and culture, and have such diversity here” Plitt said. “The goal of the commission is to grow the arts in Pawtucket. This is the largest mural in the city of Pawtucket.”
She thanked all those present for the support as well as Robert Runge, who “went over and above everything he’s done” as the commission’s liaison.
“Let’s keep the arts growing,” Plitt said.
Joan Hausrath, of the Pawtucket Public Art Committee, applauded Grebien for supporting the mural.
“Grebien was enthusiastic,” she said. “We put together a process that checks all the boxes.”
Hausrath said that there were 102 applications for the mural, which the selection panel narrowed down to three finalists. The three finalists went on to make proposals, which were sent out for public comment and input.
Plitt said this spot near the riverfront was chosen because it’s very visible and beautiful.
“This is for the community, this is for the future, for people coming into the community,” she said.
Plitt said the mural was created with the anticipation of new development on the riverfront, a key area in the city, including a coming stadium. The arts, she said, are necessary in the city and make it vibrant for residents and visitors.
The creation of the mural, from beginning to end, took approximately two years.
