LINCOLN – A recently released sex offender has been caught violating the terms of his parole, including what police called a shocking revelation that he was using a “children-focused social media and gaming platform.”
On Aug. 4, The Breeze reported that Level 3 sex offender Marcel Lavallee, 71, was released from the ACI and was living at 368 Old River Road in Manville.
Less than three weeks later on Aug. 22, the Lincoln Police Department responded to a call for service leading to the identification and apprehension of Lavallee after he was seen using a computer at the Lincoln Senior Center, sparking concerns among visitors.
Detectives confirmed that Lavallee was indeed present and utilizing a computer at the center, a violation of his probation requirements.
Further investigation conducted by detectives revealed “a disturbing pattern of noncompliance with Lavallee’s probationary terms, alongside troubling content especially considering his status as a sex offender,” said police.
“A deeper inquiry into Lavallee’s online activities yielded a shocking revelation,” said police in a release. “He had been actively engaging on a children-focused social media and gaming platform, raising serious concerns about his intentions.”
Lavallee was taken from the center and brought to Third District Court on criminal charges of violation of registration. The case will be transferred to the Superior Court due to his multiple probation violations.
Lavallee’s history includes prior arrests for possession of child pornography and related offenses, “underscoring the necessity for continued vigilance and action to protect the community, especially its most vulnerable members, from potential harm,” said police.
LPD thanked the citizens and staff of the center for playing a “pivotal role in swiftly addressing this concerning incident.”
