NORTH SMITHFIELD — Construction of the new concession stand and bathroom facility at North Smithfield High School will break ground in March, Town Council President John Beauregard told the School Committee on Feb. 15.
The concession stand is on track to be completed in time for graduation, Beauregard confirmed for the committee, adding that all necessary paperwork has been signed and approved across the town and state governments, as well as all vendors.
The concession stand has been delayed over questions of septic tank suitability and conversations with the Department of Environmental Management, but they have been resolved.
“Skyscrapers have been built in less time than this concession stand,” Beauregard said, adding that this project’s commencement is long overdue.
He asked that the school district communicate efficiently with the contractors to keep all plans on track, clean out the concession stand, and have a facility key made for the developer.
“Right from day one it has been one hurdle after another, but we’ve got there,” Beauregard said. With the concession stand and bathroom facilities, the district may also start hosting full events to generate extra revenue, in addition to its regular use by North Smithfield students.
School Committee Chairman Jim Lombardi thanked Beauregard, and said the facility will be a great addition to “the best turf field south of Foxboro.”
(2) comments
Another waste of time and money. I don’t see Tom Brady on the field. Why don’t you spend the money on actually teaching math because the test scores show that 50% of the students are not proficient.
And where do you think people like Tom Brady started? On a rutted, dirt, parking lot behind an abandoned mill? It's obvious that you and other complainers have never been an athlete or had children who are athletes. The North Smithfield school system consistently ranks among the top districts in the state, so the argument of bad student proficiency is a farce.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.