The concrete was poured last week as a foundation for Pawtucket’s new soccer stadium on the Pawtucket River.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

PAWTUCKET – Newly poured concrete at Tidewater Landing, future home of Rhode Island FC, sets the foundation for more visually appealing aspects of development to rise in the coming weeks, says a representative for the team.

Mike Raia said passersby should start noticing steel and other elements of the stadium going up in the next six to eight weeks, adding that the stadium is still set to open on time for the 2024 United Soccer League season.

