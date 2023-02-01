PAWTUCKET – Newly poured concrete at Tidewater Landing, future home of Rhode Island FC, sets the foundation for more visually appealing aspects of development to rise in the coming weeks, says a representative for the team.
Mike Raia said passersby should start noticing steel and other elements of the stadium going up in the next six to eight weeks, adding that the stadium is still set to open on time for the 2024 United Soccer League season.
Also planned in the coming weeks is the grand opening of the team’s new corporate headquarters and team store in the Benjamin Chester Building at the corner of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue, said Raia. Based on how quickly items have been selling out online to this point, he said, that store should make up much of the foot traffic lost when the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s bus hub outside the Chester building, which is also home to Pet Food Experts.
“We can’t keep merchandise on the shelf,” he said, adding that he himself tried to purchase several items as gifts and was only able to land a sweatshirt.
Stillwater Books owner Steve Porter had told The Breeze for a story last week on the opening of the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Hub that his store had seen a sharp drop-off in customers after the main bus stop was moved from outside his store to near the train station.
Raia said he expects that the store will keep its offerings fresh and have new items for sale, meaning this won’t be a one-time splash of customers. He said the hope is to add to the downtown as a center of commerce that helps other surrounding businesses, while also tying into the main stadium site.
Raia said Rhode Island FC plans to announce several new staff members in the next few weeks. Those staff members are also expected to provide a boost to businesses in the Main Street area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.